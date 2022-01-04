ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why Elevator Pitches Are a Thing of the Past (and What to Do Instead)

By Justine Beauregard
NewsTimes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClassic elevator pitches are built on principles of brevity and simplification. They worked well when the digital economy had yet to become saturated with one-liners from thousands of new business owners daily. Now, however, they’re not enough. Hyper-generalized statements about what you do are not as effective as communicating the value...

www.newstimes.com

Forbes

Why, Yes, There Is Such A Thing As Too Much Data (And Why You Should Care)

Elik co-founded BigPanda with a vision for enabling companies to pursue fully autonomous IT operations. Over the last couple of decades, there’s been a significant focus on how to collect more data. Business leaders, technology gurus and data scientists have all wondered how we could collect, store and present more data. We’ve presumed that more data equals more helpful information and a better chance to gain knowledge. But this line of thinking has led us down a deep rabbit hole where we find ourselves today: swimming (more like drowning) in data we can’t harness.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

3 better questions to ask in your next job interview

Job interviews are stressful events. Even if the interviewer tries to put you at ease, you know you’re being evaluated. But many who throw themselves into prospecting for a new job forget it’s a two-way street: Not only is the company evaluating you, but you’re also evaluating the company. At some point in the discussion, they’ll turn the floor over to you and ask, “Do you have any questions for me?”
JOBS
#Elevator Pitch
nohoartsdistrict.com

How to know when you should quit your job

With leaving a job becoming a trending topic over the last few months, some may have wondered if it is time for them to move on from their current position. This could be a simple whim because quitting is a conversational item at the moment. Or, this thought process could be a symptom of something more. With jobs being such an integral part of everyday life, they have a wide reaching impact on the mental or emotional state of a person. A job can be unacceptable for a variety of reasons, some of them stronger than others. When these reasons present themselves, it is important to evaluate whether or not they are substantial enough to walk away from a career or paycheck. In many cases, waiting around for a change to take place may not be a wise decision. Author Tim Ferriss spoke to this, “Someday is a disease that will take your dreams to the grave with you.”
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
NewsTimes

Python Is One of the Easiest, Most Useful Programming Languages to Learn

Python has been one of the world's most popular programming languages for a long time, and for good reason. Due to its relatively straightforward syntax, it's one of the easiest languages to learn, and it's so remarkably scalable and general-purpose that it's used in a huge array of fields, from web development to machine learning. It remains one of the best programming languages for entrepreneurs to learn because of this general-use nature.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Economy
protocol.com

What don't people understand about DevOps (yet)?

Good afternoon and happy new year! We have a lot in store for Braintrust in 2022, and we’ll be in your inbox a bit more frequently moving forward. For this first edition of the year, we asked executives about what people don’t typically understand about DevOps. Questions or comments? Send us a note at braintrust@protocol.com.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Are Millennials The New Face of Entrepreneurship? How Young People Are Disrupting Just About Every Industry (Including Your Laundry Detergent)

We are in the golden age of entrepreneurship, and one thing is apparent: young Americans are definitely ready to be their own bosses. According to a OnePoll survey for GoDaddy, 30% of Millennials have a small business or side hustle—including many who have no work experience outside of their own business. One in five Gen-Xers also have a small business, but only 11% of Boomers could say they had one of their own. Millennials were also the most likely demographic to say they wanted to start a small business, with only 28% of Millennials stating the opposite.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Next Web

In business and in life, experience isn’t everything

Boris is the wise ol’ founder of TNW who writes a weekly column on everything about being an entrepreneur in tech — from managing stress to embracing awkwardness. You can get his musings straight to your inbox by signing up for his newsletter!. When I build a chair,...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Tech projects are hard. Here are four ways to stop your plans from going wrong

Ever-increasing demands for digital transformation mean IT leaders must manage a range of projects with multiple partners, timelines and requirements. Overseeing these demands is no easy task, especially when things can -- and do -- go wrong. Despite best intentions, industry experts suggest many projects end up failing. Tech analyst...
TECHNOLOGY
Bill Abbate

Why Not Give it Some Thought?

How dependable are you? It is common knowledge in the business world that anyone who wishes to obtain reasonable success must maintain a degree of dependability. Is this not true in every area of life? Let's take a look at dependability and what it means to our lives.

