After its first virtual-only year, the Sundance Film Festival is going for a hybrid model (at least, as of this publication—the latest variant may yet shut it down to the digital space) in 2022. “I’ve gone away from even describing what we’re doing as a virtual festival,” fest director Tabitha Jackson told us last year. “It was a festival. It was a festival with real feelings, real work, real experiences, real encounters.” After that success and the proliferation of COVID-19 vaccines—which has led to increased safety protocols for the in-person event—it’s no wonder that they’re feeling more confident. Worst comes to worst, they’ve proven that they can hold a hell of a festival safe and sound from home. This confidence has translated to its filmmakers as well: The Sundance program has increased from 72 films in 2021 to 82 in 2022.

