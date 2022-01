Steven Gerrard has described former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho as a “special footballer” while refusing to comment on speculation linking him with a January move to Aston Villa.The Brazilian playmaker looks destined to leave Barcelona this month, with the Catalan giants keen to reduce their wage bill after signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City for £55million.Gerrard and Coutinho were Liverpool teammates for two-and-a-half years – the pair coming close to winning the Premier League title at Anfield in 2014 – and Villa have been strongly linked with the 29-year-old amid reported interest from other English clubs.Asked if he understood such...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 HOURS AGO