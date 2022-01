Noella Bergener, what are you doing girl? I have to admit, I had high hopes for the Real Housewives of Orange County newbie. She was young, bubbly and well, different. I thought she might fit in with Gina Kirschenheiter and maybe even breath some life into Shannon Beador. Oh, but how wrong I was. I […] The post Noella Bergener Is Dating Someone New In The Midst Of Her Messy Split From James Bergener appeared first on Reality Tea.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO