When Dan Weissmann left his public radio job in 2017, he was heartbroken and terrified. And he wasn’t just stressing over his next career move. What he was really worried about, Weissmann says in the opening episode of his podcast, An Arm and a Leg, was “freaking health insurance.” Namely: How he was going to afford coverage for his family now that he was out of work.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO