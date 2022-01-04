ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

VC funding update: Which Boston-area startups raised money in December

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a month, what a year. In some sectors, December is slow for business. Not...

AlleyWatch

The 12 Largest US Tech Startup Funding Rounds of December 2021

Armed with some data from our friends at CrunchBase, I broke down the largest US startup funding rounds from December 2021. I have included some additional information such as industry, company description, round type, founders, and total equity funding raised to further the analysis. NowRx is disrupting the $480B retail...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thepaypers.com

Credit startup Petal raises USD 140 mln

US-based credit startup Petal has raised USD 140 million in a Series D round led by Tarsadia Investments, the company’s new valuation being now USD 800 million. Other investors were Valar Ventures (which led its Series C), CUNA Mutual, Encore Bank, Volery Capital Partners, Gopher Asset Management, RiverPark Ventures, Afore Capital, Gaingels and a number of other new and existing investors.
PETS
Fortune

Early stage startups doubled their funding in 2021

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. It’s a great time to get an idea off the ground, particularly if you need some cash to get things rolling. Early...
MARKETS
pymnts

B2B Financing Platform Tribal Raises $40M

The B2B financing and payment platform Tribal Credit has raised $40 million in a debt round, which included $20 million USDC from the Stellar Development Foundation. As CoinDesk reported Thursday (Jan. 6), the remainder of the funding came from an additional $20 million from venture debt funding firm Partners for Growth.
MARKETS
bizjournals

Leafly solidifies board ahead of IPO

Online cannabis marketplace Leafly has formed its six-member board of directors ahead of the company's upcoming initial public offering on the Nasdaq. According to Seattle-based Leafly, the board appointees will go into effect when the company combines with Merida Merger Corp. I, the special purpose acquisition company that will take Leafly public. The companies first announced the merger in August and initially expected the deal to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
BUSINESS
NBC4 Columbus

SaaS Capital merges with Columbus firm, raises $128M fund for tech startup loans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Two firms that specialize in loans for subscription software startups – with past borrowers including CoverMyMeds and Updox – have merged and raised a new, $128 million fund. Columbus-based Dreadnought Capital merged last year into Seattle’s SaaS Capital under the SaaS name, the firm said Thursday in announcing the fund. Co-managing […]
COLUMBUS, OH
ARTnews

NFT Platform Opensea Gets $13.3 B Valuation Following Series C Funding

OpenSea, one of the most popular NFT trading platforms, announced in a blog post on Tuesday that, after raising $300 million in Series C funding, the company was now valued at $13.3 billion. The company, which was founded in 2017, has grown rapidly over the past year amid an NFT boom. Despite best efforts to keep up with demand, the site is facing growing pains. Users have reported that the platform often crashes and that there is little customer support. Currently, OpenSea operates with a staff of 90. Going forward, the company will have to weigh its commitment to decentralization while also...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Payroll startup PayFit is France’s latest unicorn as it raises $289 million

The company has been building a payroll and HR software-as-a-service platform for small and medium companies. It is operating in a handful of European countries — around 150,000 people currently get paid through PayFit. General Atlantic is leading the round, while some of PayFit’s existing investors are participating once...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Ecommerce startup Udaan raises USD 250 mln

India-based Udaan has secured USD 250 million to accelerate its scaling efforts and prepares to explore the public markets. The company has raised USD 200 million via a convertible note and an additional USD 50 million as debt. The funding round saw participation from already existing investors and two new ones, reaching a valuation of USD 3 billion, according to techcrunch.com.
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Enterprise AI startup Fractal Analytics raises $360M

Artificial intelligence and enterprise analytics software firm Fractal Analytics Inc. today said it has raised $360 million via an investment from the equity capital firm TPG Capital Asia. The raise involved a combination of primary investment and secondary share purchase from funds advised by Apax Partners. The deal will close...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Zero-trust security startup Xage raises $30M funding round

Xage Security Inc., a startup helping companies such as utilities and logistics firms improve the cybersecurity of their infrastructure, has closed a $30 million funding round. Announced today, the funding round was led by Piva with participation from more than a half-dozen other investors. Xage has raised a total of...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Indian e-commerce Udaan raises $250 million

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup has raised $200 million via a convertible note and an additional $50 million as debt, its chief financial officer Aditya Pande told employees in an internal email, seen by TechCrunch. “We are excited and glad to share that we have 5 new marquee investors coming onboard the...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NFT Marketplace OpenSea Value Rises to $13.3 Billion After New Funding

Non-fungible tokens have exploded in popularity, as everyone from global consumer brands to artists have rushed to sell digital collectibles, which can reach hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Ether, a well-known cryptocurrency. No surprise if OpenSea, the leading marketplace for NFTs is cashing in. It has raised $300...
MARKETS
Reuters

TPG invests $360 million in AI tech startup Fractal

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Artificial intelligence technology startup Fractal said on Wednesday it has received a $360 million investment from private equity firm TPG through its Asia focused investment platform. TPG's involvement in Fractal includes a mix of primary investment and a secondary share purchase from funds advised by buyout...
BUSINESS
Boston Business Journal

Boston insurance tech startup buys a London platform

With the acquisition, Corvus Insurance is entering the global market for cybersecurity insurance underwriting. Join the Boston Business Journal for a virtual discussion on the economy and looking ahead. 2022 Best Places to Work. Best People + Best Place = Best Results. The Best Places to Work program recognizes the...
BOSTON, MA

