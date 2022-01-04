ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Brotherly Game Daily Links: LAFC hires Steve Cherundolo as their new manager

By Alex Klein
brotherlygame.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Fontana, who is out of contract with the Union but received a “bonafide” offer from the team to extend his time with his hometown club, is set to join Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC in Serie B, according to a report from local sportswriter and radio producer Owen...

www.brotherlygame.com

Comments / 0

Related
lafc.com

What They Are Saying About Steve Cherundolo

LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo played 86 times for the United States Men’s National Team, and is one of only 11 U.S. players to appear on three World Cup rosters. Cherundolo was on the 2002, 2006 and 2010 roster – and played every minute for the U.S. in the 2010 tournament that saw them win their Group and advance to the knock-out stage. Cherundolo is considered one of the top players ever to wear the red, white and blue, and was enshrined in the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame in 2021.
MLS
spectrumnews1.com

‘We want to win, we want to score’: Cherundolo lays out ambitions as LAFC coach

LOS ANGELES — Steve Cherundolo said he doesn’t see his job as a rebuild at his unveiling as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Football Club Wednesday. Cherundolo is taking over from Bob Bradley as just the second head coach in franchise history, following Bradley’s failure to guide LAFC to the playoffs last season.
UEFA
OCRegister

New LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo plans to maintain continuity amid roster changes

Now “Steve the Successor” gets his turn at the helm of the Los Angeles Football Club. Steve Cherundolo was officially welcomed as the second on-field leader in the club’s five-year history during a press conference at Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday. Cherundolo, 42, has never been...
MLS
lafc.com

Max + Vince Podcast #121 | Meet The New Boss With New LAFC Head Coach Steve Cherundolo

It's officially official. Steve Cherundolo is the second head coach in LAFC history. The new boss was presented to the media at a press conference hosted by Max Bretos at Banc of California Stadium. Joined by LAFC GM John Thorrington and owners Larry Berg and Bennett Rosenthal, Cherundolo addressed the media for the first time as head coach. Following the press conference, Max and Vince headed to the LAFC locker room with another special guest, 110 Football Connor Kalopsis, to talk about the new hire and all the big transfer news swirling around MLS these days. Before talking the moves of Ricardo Pepi, Daryl Dike, and Lorenzo Insigne, the guys gave their thoughts on what Cherundolo will bring to LAFC and spoke to some of the concerns fans have expressed. Then it was Cherundolo himself joining the podcast. Max and Vince got a chance to ask about the interview process, find out more about Steve's coaching journey, and get more details on what Steve has planned for LAFC in 2022.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cherundolo
Person
Anthony Fontana
Person
Alphonso Davies
Reuters

Stephens marries soccer player Altidore

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Sloane Stephens has married soccer player Jozy Altidore, the Grand Slam tennis champion revealed on social media on Tuesday. Stephens, who announced their engagement in April 2019, posted a photo of the pair at the wedding walking hand in hand with a caption indicating the wedding took place on Saturday, New Year's Day.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafc#Vancouver Whitecaps Fc#Las Vegas Lights Fc#Philadelphia Union#Ascoli Calcio 1898 Fc#Mls News Cherundolo#The Las Vegas Lights Fc#Pacific Division#Austin Fc#Ring#Major League Soccer#Bayern Munich
CityXtra

"They Are the Only Club Who Could Guarantee It!" - Former Manchester United Forward Backs Star Striker for Man City Switch in Pursuit of Silverware

Harry Kane's desire to join Pep Guardiola's side in the summer after yet another disappointing, trophy-less campaign in north London has been well-documented since the 28-year-old's failed attempts to engineer a move to the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City were hunting for a suitable man to fill the void left up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
brotherlygame.com

2021 Season in Review: Jack McGlynn

Of the Philadelphia Union homegrowns who made their debuts this season, 18-year-old Jack McGlynn may have had the most significant arc of them all, going from earning his first start early in the season to burying a shootout penalty in the playoffs that helped send the Union to their very first Eastern Conference Final.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
brotherlygame.com

Brotherly Game Daily Links: Nashville poaches Red Bulls captain Sean Davis

The offseason is in full swing. Lots of rosters have been torn down, and a few have been steadily built up. Toronto FC has reportedly offered a five-and-a-half-year contract that is worth about $13 million USD per season, with $5.1 million USD in add-ons ($16.7 million CAD, with $6.5 million CAD in add-ons).
MLS
brotherlygame.com

Ray Gaddis comes out of retirement to sign with FC Cincinnati

Philadelphia Union legend Ray Gaddis is coming back to MLS, reuniting with former teammate Chris Albright and coach Pat Noonan at FC Cincinnati. Cincinnati announced the signing of Gaddis to a two-year contract with an option for a third year on Wednesday. “When Ray stepped away from the game a...
MLS
brotherlygame.com

Has the Union off-season been unusually quiet so far?

It’s January 5, the countdown to the first game of the 2022 MLS season is 52 and there’s a lot of Philadelphia Union business still to be completed. Sporting Director Ernst Tanner has already delivered one new player acquisition — unexpected as it was — with the loan for Julián Carranza for the 2022 season. He’s also confirmed that left back Anton Sorenson will officially be joining the first team roster as a homegrown player but the only other piece of official business has been to announce roster decisions and a new contract with defender Jakob Glesnes.
MLS
brotherlygame.com

2021 Season Review: Olivier Mbaizo

When Ray Gaddis retired unexpectedly days before the Philadelphia Union’s 2021 Concacaf Champions League opener against Saprissa, Olivier Mbaizo was thrust into the monumental role of replacing the nine-year MLS veteran, club leader in games and minutes played, and leader of the defending Supporters’ Shield winners on the verge of its international debut.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy