ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Guthrie County Attorney announces campaign for Iowa Attorney General

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHWlv_0dcSgzR700

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Republican county attorney has stepped forward to challenge incumbent Tom Miller for the office of Iowa’s Attorney General.

Brenna Bird, 45, the current Guthrie County Attorney released a statement Tuesday outlining her campaign against Miller, a Democrat.

“Over the last few months, I’ve heard from Iowans across our state about the need for new leadership in the Attorney General’s office,” Bird said. “Tom Miller has become a roadblock in the fight to defend Iowans against the authoritarianism of the Biden administration. As Attorney General, I will work every day to protect our constitutional rights and the freedoms we cherish.”

Ames father gets a new heart, new outlook on life

Bird, who was elected Guthrie County Attorney in 2018, has also previously served as counsel for former Gov. Terry Branstad. She received her undergraduate degree from Drake University and her law degree from the University of Chicago. Bird is the President-elect of the Iowa County Attorney Association.

The incumbent, Miller, is the longest-serving current Attorney General in the nation. The 77-year-old was first elected in 1978 and has been elected 10 times so far. After an unsuccessful run for governor in 1990, Miller returned to private practice for a few years before being elected to the Attorney General’s office again in 1994.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

New Osceola mayor sworn in after candy dish controversy

OSCEOLA, Iowa – It took two months longer than expected but Osceola has a new mayor. With his family looking on, Matthew Stoll, was sworn in as Osceola’s new mayor Wednesday morning. During the November 2nd election, Stoll finished in a tie with incumbent mayor Thomas Kedley. The election was then decided at the candy […]
OSCEOLA, IA
WHO 13

Ras Smith ends his run for Democratic nomination in 2022 governor’s race

DES MOINES, Iowa — State Representative Ras Smith is ending his campaign for the Democratic nomination in the 2022 Iowa gubernatorial race. Smith, a Waterloo Democrat, announced his campaign last June. He announced his intentions to end his campaign with a lengthy message sent out to supporters on Wednesday morning. It reads: When my team […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Cindy Axne hears wish list of infrastructure spending from metro city leaders

CLIVE, IOWA — City leaders will be applying for grants soon to help improve infrastructure stemming from the infrastructure bill passed by the Biden administration back in November. U.S. Congresswoman Cindy Axne met with city leaders around her district Wednesday morning to listen to concerns and explain how to go apply for funding as well. […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Guthrie County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
County
Guthrie County, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

Legislative preview: Iowa lawmakers lay out their vision for the 2022 session

DES MOINES, Iowa — The main issues that Iowa legislative leaders discussed on Tuesday were tax cuts, workforce solutions, COVID-19 mandates and education. And with Republicans having the number advantage, anything the party deems as important could get sent to the governor’s desk. On the idea of tax cuts, Republican leaders in both chambers made […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Branstad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#County Attorney#Republican#Democrat#Iowans#Drake University#The University Of Chicago
WHO 13

Iowa man and son plead guilty in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON — An Iowa man and his son pleaded guilty to civil disorder on Tuesday for taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol last January. Daryl Johnson, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, and his son Daniel Johnson, of Minnesota, appeared in court on Tuesday. The two admitted they entered the U.S. Capitol illegally on […]
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WHO 13

DMACC encourages Iowans to try new career paths in changing economy

ANKENY, Iowa- Des Moines Area Community College is encouraging Iowans who are in the midst of a career shift to explore new career paths or get short term training to make them more desirable to employers. The demand for highly skilled, well paying jobs is high here in Central Iowa. DMACC offers over 230 degrees, […]
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Judges send Tyson workers’ virus lawsuit back to state court

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Tyson Foods can’t claim it was operating under the direction of the federal government when it tried to keep its processing plants open as the coronavirus spread rapidly within them during the early days of the pandemic. The Des Moines Register reports that a lawsuit […]
WATERLOO, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy