ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Ron Hsu: How much more can the restaurant industry take?

By Ron Hsu
Salt Lake Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince February 2019, I have been the chef-owner of Lazy Betty, an upscale restaurant in Atlanta. Like so many who work in our industry, I have been in survival mode since March 2020, weathering the chaos wrought by COVID-19. We’ve been making it work. But with omicron’s arrival, we’ve...

www.sltrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

How Could Omicron Hit Boston's Already Reeling Restaurant Industry?

Nearly two years into the pandemic, the current situation feels eerily like March of 2020 in some ways, with the coronavirus spreading like wildfire and people hunkering down to see exactly how it will turn out. The situation is certainly different today than it was at the start of the...
BOSTON, MA
Atlanta Magazine

The most anticipated metro Atlanta restaurants of 2022

Old names, new restaurants; and pop-ups going permanent—those are the major themes of 2022’s most anticipated restaurants. After two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, many restaurateurs are still struggling. But the industry is a resiliant one, and others have capitalized on vacancies and industry shifts to proceed with new ideas.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

How ghost kitchens and virtual brands could change the restaurant industry

Virtual brands and ghost kitchens have been hugely popular since the outset of the pandemic. But just how big will they be?. This week’s episode of the Restaurant Business podcast “A Deeper Dive” features Denny Marie Post, the former Red Robin CEO who is now an advisor to the virtual brand operator Nextbite, among other roles.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Food Drink#Omicron
24/7 Wall St.

The Saddest Restaurant Closings of 2021

The pandemic sounded the death knell for many of America’s most famous restaurants. Among the casualties in 2020 were such iconic institutions as K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen in New Orleans, Manhattan’s “21” Club, and the 99-year-old Pacific Dining Car in Los Angeles. Lesser-known neighborhood standbys that served their communities for generations were felled, too. (Here’s a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

The 17 Most Important Restaurant Openings in Las Vegas in 2021

Even as the pandemic continues, Las Vegas managed to open two new casinos and keep the new restaurants opening on and off the Strip. Diners who want to experience something different and new should head to Boom Bang Fine Diner & Cocktails in Henderson with its fun take on diner fare, Aromi Italian Restaurant in Summerlin for two former pros from on the Strip, La Neta for a fun time with Mexican fare in Summerlin, or Peyote in Downtown Las Vegas for dishes cooked outdoors. On the Strip, two new Mexican restaurants broaden the depth of the city’s best from South of the Border, three new Italian restaurants change the feel of Mediterranean fare in the city, and a supper club brings nostalgia to the city. Here now are the 17 most important restaurant openings in 2021.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Montreal Dining Experts Share Their Restaurant Hopes for 2022

As is tradition at Eater, we close the year by asking a group of food writers, editors, photographers, and others about town to weigh in on the past year in food. Their answers — unedited (except for grammar and translation) and in no particular order — will be revealed in several posts by the time the clock runs out on 2021. Here they share their hopes for the coming year.
Austin 360

15 of the best dishes at new Austin restaurants in 2021

When I look across the Austin dining landscape and see all of the new restaurants, trailers and pop-up operations that were born during such a traumatic time, I want to stand up on my table and applaud all of the servers, bussers, cooks, dishwashers, chefs and owners who have had the courage, fortitude and generosity to bash on regardless.
AUSTIN, TX
ArchDaily

Take Out, To-Go, and Delivery: The Innovative Rise of Ghost Kitchens in the Restaurant Industry

Take Out, To-Go, and Delivery: The Innovative Rise of Ghost Kitchens in the Restaurant Industry. On a cold winter day, if you’re craving a fresh hot pizza, a stack of warm pancakes, or a juicy cheeseburger, it’s easy to turn to an app on your phone to quickly place an order and have it delivered right to your door. But if you’ve ever wondered how restaurants keep up with the demands of diners, those who take food-to-go, and those who order through delivery apps, especially over the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the solution might lie in the rapidly expanding new trend of Ghost Kitchens.
FOOD & DRINKS
WTVM

Local restaurants waiting to see how omicron variant will impact the food industry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, after months of having vacant tables and less business, restaurants are getting back to normal. However, with the threat of the omicron variant, all the progress they’ve made could go up in flames. “We’ve all been there and...
Mashed

Next Level Chef's Richard Blais Details His Background At McDonald's - Exclusive

Some successful chefs are born to the trade, reared by a parent (or even two) who shared their own love for and prowess at cooking with their kids starting right in childhood. Think Tilly Ramsay, daughter to world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay and now a blossoming chef (and social media darling) in her own right. Think Cedric Vongerichten, restauranteur and chef who just happens to be the son of Jean-Georges Vongerichten, a famed French chef who has opened restaurants on most of the world's continents. And on it goes.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy