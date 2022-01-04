ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Emily in Paris Season Two Has Upset Ukraine

By Chris Murphy
Vanity Fair
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOoh la la, Emily has done it again. Per The Washington Post, Netflix’s hit comedy Emily in Paris has reportedly offended [checks notes] Ukraine due to the appearance of Petra, a shoplifting Ukrainian character, in its second season. In the season’s fourth episode, “Jules and Em,” the titular...

www.vanityfair.com

Vogue

Ashley Park On Season Two Of Emily in Paris, Asian-American Representation Onscreen, And Being Number One On A Call Sheet

While everyone was quarantining last year, Ashley Park found herself having a breakout moment. Park, who garnered critical acclaim for her role as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls on Broadway, was reaching a new audience as one of the stars of the addictive Darren Star dramedy Emily in Paris. “When our first season came out, it was the height of the pandemic, so we were all separated, didn’t get to celebrate together, and didn’t know if the second season was going to be able to happen,” Park says over the phone from Los Angeles. In tandem with the success of the Netflix series, she landed a recurring role in one of the most popular comedies of the year with Girls5eva as the late fifth member of the ’90s girl group, Ashley. Park, it seemed, was primed for TV stardom.
TV SERIES
Time Out Global

7 of the most incredible filming locations from Emily in Paris season 2

Season two of Emily in Paris has finally hit Netflix. And while the show’s plot and characterisation are notoriously complex and gripping, an equally big draw for viewers is the setting. That’s because Lily Collins, who plays Emily, finds herself in some of the most glamorous parts of the City of Light. Stupid. Lucky. Sod.
TV SERIES
Extra

Lily Collins Teases Emily’s Relationship with Alfie on ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst interviewed stars Lily Collins, Ashley Park, and Camille Razat as they promoted the second season of their Netflix show “Emily in Paris.”. Lily noted how “wonderful” it was to reunite with her castmates after not seeing them for a while due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said, “To start the season off, all three of us in Saint-Tropez, just getting to be fun girls on a girls trip… it felt like it was a fun girls trip in real life.”
TV SERIES
nbcpalmsprings.com

More Fashion, Passion: “Emily in Paris” Cast Talks About Season 2

The popular Netflix series “Emily in Paris” returns for season 2. The cast and creator Darren Star entertained us during quarantine and they’re back for more drama, more love, more passion, more fashion!. I spoke to the supporting cast including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Lucas...
TV SERIES
Byrdie

Emily in Paris Season 2: Our Favorite Looks and Where to Get Them

The Internet's favorite chaotic expat is back. Season two of Emily in Paris premiered Dec. 22 on Netflix, and rest assured that Chicago's own Emily Cooper is still in the city of lights trying to wrangle her way out of a series of personal, professional, and sartorial quandaries. Everything is...
TV & VIDEOS
In Style

Emily in Paris Fans Think Kim Cattrall Will Make an Appearance in Season 3

Fans are speculating a major pop-culture crossover in season 3 of Emily in Paris. After Kim Cattrall infamously turned down the chance to revive her Sex and the City character, Samantha Jones, for the reboot, fans couldn't help but wonder if Jones could make an appearance in the next season of the cult-favorite Netflix show.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Everything we know about season three of Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris graced our screens with more deliciously addictive episodes at the end of 2021 and we're not ashamed to admit we powered through all ten episodes in record time. But while we were loving seeing what antics Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) got up to in the City of...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Emily in Paris: Ukraine’s culture minister hits out at series over ‘insulting caricature’ of Kyiv character

Ukraine’s minister of culture has complained to Netflix over its hit show Emily in Paris.Oleksandr Tkachenko has criticised the popular series due to its portrayal of a character from Kyiv.The Netflix series, which returned for a second season in December, follows Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins), an American marketing executive who moves to Paris for a job opportunity.In the fourth episode of the second series, the show introduces a Ukrainian character called Petra who shoplifts during a shopping trip with Emily.Petra (played by Daria Panchenko) is also shown to have a bad fashion sense and a fear of...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Netflix’s 20 biggest critical flops, from Emily in Paris to Rebecca

For those who have a masochistic streak, there are few things more fulfilling than hate-watching awful films and TV shows. And there are plenty of them: Ben Wheatley’s lavish yet weirdly empty adaptation of Rebecca appalled critics and fans alike last year.When Emily in Paris hit screens, it inspired a deep hatred in critics who condemned it for “caricaturing” French people as “vile snobs”.But fans still inhaled both of these abominations within hours of them arriving online.Rebecca and Emily in Paris were both brought into the world by Netflix, so it only seemed fitting that we collate a list...
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

The Meaning Of Mindy's Song In Emily In Paris Season 2 Is Très Romantic

Emily in Paris Season 2 arrived just before the holiday as the escapism viewers needed. (After all, who doesn’t want to spend Christmas in Paris?) But the most significant gift, other than Emily’s new love interest, was the expansion of Ashley Park’s role as Mindy. For Season 1, series creator Darren Star rewrote the character of Mindy to capitalize on Park’s singing abilities. Season 2 continued to do right by Park with several numbers on the show’s official soundtrack — the most exciting of which was a brand-new single written just for her. The lyrics to “Mon Soleil” from Emily In Paris Season 2 are proof that Park’s song is perfect for her voice... and of course, the show’s romantic vibes.
TV & VIDEOS

