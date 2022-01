Utah health officials reported 3,563 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday — the largest number of cases since early January. All counties in the state except for Rich are showing a very high 14-day case rate. Eddie Stenehjem with Intermountain Healthcare said the surge is driven by the omicron variant. He said it does not appear to lead to as much hospitalization as delta, but it is extremely contagious and could lead to continued stress on the health care system. Stenehjem recommended people avoid large gatherings for New Year’s Eve — or at the very least get tested beforehand. — Jon Reed.

