Caught On Video: Suspects Beat Up Burger King Employee In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a pair of suspects caught on video attacking an employee at a Burger King in Brooklyn.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 4 inside the restaurant on Linden Boulevard near Powell Street in Brownsville .

Police sources tell CBS2 the suspects were upset about how slowly their food was being prepared.

Surveillance video shows one jumping over the counter to restrain the 22-year-old victim, while the other pulls out a knife and punches him in the face multiple times.

The clerk’s coworkers can be seen rushing over to help fend them off.

The victim was treated for injuries on the scene.

Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) . You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.