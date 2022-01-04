Gov. Hochul Expected To Lay Out Plan For Term Limits In State Of The State Address

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will deliver her first State of the State address Wednesday.

The governor is expected to introduce a plan for term limits for statewide elected officials, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and comptroller.

Hochul wants a constitutional amendment to set limits of two consecutive terms.

She will deliver her State of the State at 1 p.m. Wednesday from the New York State Assembly Chamber. You can watch live on our streaming service CBSN New York .