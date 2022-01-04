Scioto Foundation announces new organizational endowment fund

Contributions to the West Portsmouth Youth Sports Complex Endowment Fund from family, friends or the general public may be made at any time. Donations may be in the form of gifts of cash, securities or property.

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto Foundation announced the establishment of a new organizational endowment fund, the West Portsmouth Youth Sports Complex Endowment Fund, created for the support of the charitable, scientific or educational purposes for the benefit of the Scioto area community.

Brandon Entler, president of the board of the West Portsmouth Youth Sports Complex, set up the endowment fund expressing a desire to establish an endowment fund at the Foundation to provide current income and long-term protection for the operations of the Complex.

The creation of the West Portsmouth Youth Sports Complex dates back to 2010 – 2012 when Scott Davis and Jason Hurd began looking for a place for young people to play basketball, according to Entler. When the old West Middle School was auctioned in 2012, it was purchased by Bobbie Evans. Davis and Hurd inquired about purchasing the gym part of the building; then Evans gave them a price for the whole building and all the ground around it. The building was acquired with funds from the Maycel Clark Foundation, matched with monies raised by the board members of the Complex.

Entler emphasized that even though the Complex is host for the West PeeWee programs it is not just for the use of West students, but for youth from all over Scioto County. Several different area schools take advantage of the gym use during basketball season.

“It was especially important last year during Covid restrictions at the schools,” he said. “The Complex ran all the games for the New Boston Basketball League competition which involved over 100 teams from Scioto, Pike and Lawrence. In the fall we host youth football games as well.”

“We hope to be able to give scholarships eventually,” Entler added. “and if it continues to grow with support, we’d like to have volleyball and indoor soccer.”

The Complex’s current board members are Entler, who has served as president since 2018, Dan Cassidy and Shane Ingles. All have played important roles in the Complex’s operation which relies solely on volunteers.

To raise funds for maintenance and other expenses, the Complex board members rent the building classrooms out per month as indoor storage facilities. They charge admission for games held there and annually conduct the “The X Grand,” a $10,000 raffle which had to be staged on-line last year. They hope to present the raffle live this spring. A screen printing shop is also located in the building for printing uniforms and local area school and business t-shirts.

A graduate of West Portsmouth, Entler has been involved with the Complex operations since 2014. He teaches gym and health at Notre Dame High School and coaches middle school softball. His connection with the Washington-Nile School system actually stretches back to his great grandmother, Edith Entler, who was one of the first women to serve on that school board after the Portsmouth West High School (The Complex) was built.

Distributions from the West Portsmouth Youth Sports Endowment Fund may be made in any year provided one of the following conditions is met: 1) the distribution is for the purpose of enabling the West Portsmouth Youth Sports Complex to acquire or renovate a capital asset

or 2) the organization is faced with unexpected financial needs that are not likely to recur and the distribution will enable the West Portsmouth Youth Sports Complex to meet those needs.

Contributions to the West Portsmouth Youth Sports Complex Endowment Fund from family, friends or the general public may be made at any time. Donations may be in the form of gifts of cash, securities or property.

Additional information about the West Portsmouth Youth Sports Complex Endowment Fund or other planned giving opportunities may be obtained by contacting Patty Tennant, Program Manager for Donor Services, at the Scioto Foundation, (740) 354-4612.