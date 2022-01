Time and time again, “Chicago Med” proves that it can stack up against all the other medical dramas out there. Beating out the likes of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Resident,” it’s the cast that makes all the difference. And once a member of “One Chicago,” always a member of “One Chicago.” At least, that’s what the dedicated fans hope for. Especially following Yaya DaCosta’s exit as ER Nurse April Sexton.

TV SERIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO