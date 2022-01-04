Caleb Williams Proves the Transfer Portal is Better Than NFL Free Agency
Tuesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington react to Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams entering the transfer portal where there will be a bidding war for his services. Universities aren't supposed to facilitate these deals, but depending on the state law, they actually can. The genie is officially out of the bottle in college football and it's time for the Power 5 and/or Group of 5 to break away from the NCAA.
Brady Quinn: "You almost have a better free agency for college student athletes than you do for the NFL players. If you're an NFL player and you're in free agency, you're agreeing to, in most cases 2, 3, 4 year deals. You get some guys who sign one year deals, but that's all they're signing in college. They do these NIL's and they literally take that deal and parlay it into something else the following year if they want. It's like the wild wild west right now in college football and there needs to be some oversight or government at some point."
