Caleb Williams Proves the Transfer Portal is Better Than NFL Free Agency

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams rocked the college football world when he announced he would be entering his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal and possibly continuing his career elsewhere. Since the move, multiple schools have shown interest and Williams has even been offered $1 million to transfer to a select school. When asked about the move on First Take on Friday, Paul Finebaum said that this is going to become the norm moving forward and college football will never go back to how it used to be.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO