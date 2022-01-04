ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which NFL teams have the saddest fans?

By Sara Rizzo
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Do you ever cry when your team loses a game? What about loses the Super Bowl? A new report by Lineups shows the saddest and most miserable fans in the NFL.

The report surveyed 2,008 NFL fans across the country in November 2021 and asked them whether they’ve ever become emotionally upset while watching an NFL game.

The survey found that Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers fans are the most likely to cry over their team.

The Top 10 fans most likely to cry are:

  1. Dallas Cowboys
  2. New England Patriots
  3. Green Bay Packers
  4. Philadelphia Eagles
  5. Pittsburgh Steelers
  6. Cleveland Browns
  7. Detroit Lions
  8. New York Jets
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. Kansas City Chiefs
But why do fans cry over their favorite team losing? Not all of the reasons are sad.

  • 49% cry because they lost a game
  • 36% cry because they won the Super Bowl
  • 35% cry because they lost the Super Bowl
  • 27% cry because they won an important game
  • 17% cry because their favorite player left the team
  • 15% cry because they lost against a rival
  • 15% cry because they were watching the game while drunk
  • 12% cry because their favorite player was injured

Also, 42% of fans admit to turning off a game because they were too sad. About 1 in 3 fans posted about their sadness on social media.

Which fans are the truly unhappiest?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWGsJ_0dcScuAK00
(Courtesy: Lineups)

Losing seems to be a source of misery with the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets taking the top spots. The survey also reported that 79% say it’s okay to cry over a team.

To view the full report, you can view the Lineups website .

