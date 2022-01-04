Here are 5 new traffic, driving laws for 2022

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Law enforcement across Maine are stepping up patrols for New Year’s Eve. Officials have some tips on how to get home safe from your celebrations. ”We want to be respectful of everybody’s ability to go out and celebrate and have fun, but we just want you to be careful and make sure that you get home to your families,” said Lauren Stewart, Director of Maine’s Bureau of Highway Safety.

