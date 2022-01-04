Garden Walk Buffalo looking for promotional artwork

Organizers of the annual Garden Walk Buffalo are looking for promotional artwork submissions for this year's event.

Gardens Buffalo Niagara is accepting paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures or mixed media submissions until January 31.

Artists may submit up to five pieces each; anyone interested in submitting pieces must also include a short artist biography and brief pitch on why your piece is appropriate for the Garden Walk.

The event's organizers are asking that artwork be kept simple so that it can be reproduced on a variety of mediums — including clothes — and sold at the event.

Submissions should be made digitally; file sizes should not exceed 25MB.

You can submit your art by emailing Audrey Clark at aclark@gardensbuffaloniagara.com. Submissions will also be accepted through services like WeTransfer.

The Garden Walk will take place on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.