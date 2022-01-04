ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells for 1/3

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02EgzT_0dcScQse00 Markets pushed higher to start out 2022 and big tech seems to be leading the charge. ARK Invest funds benefited as well, and all funds saw a rising tide on Monday. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with a 3.5% gain on the day, while ARKF did the worst, up only 0.4%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on January 3, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest purchases that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable sale in this fund: 250,500 shares of Pinduoduo.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here is a notable sale in this fund: 71,144 shares of Takeda Pharma.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 916,296 shares of Iovance Bio, 185,119 shares of Iridium and 5,949 shares of Unity Software.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in the fund: 183,659 shares of JD.com and 11,101 shares of Tesla.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 359,577 shares of Twitter and 28,161 shares of Tesla.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. A notable sale in this fund: 21,413 shares of Teradyne.

Check out all the sales here:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF PDD PINDUODUO 250,500
ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 71,144
ARKK U UNITY SOFTWARE 5,949
ARKK IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 185,119
ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 916,296
ARKQ TSLA TESLA 11,101
ARKQ JD JD.COM 183,659
ARKW TSLA TESLA 28,161
ARKW TWTR TWITTER 359,577
ARKX SNPS SYNOPSYS 1,935
ARKX TER TERADYNE 21,413

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.
ALSO READ: 5 Sizzling ‘Strong Buy’ Analyst Biotechnology Picks for 2022

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Investment Management#Ark Invest Sells#Arkg#Arkf#Nysearca#Fintech#Square#Zillow#Pinterest#Pacific Biosciences#Teladoc Health#Crispr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
invezz.com

Cathie Wood bought these three crypto stocks amidst BTC sell-off

Bitcoin fell to a low of $41,000 as Fed signalled it might raise rates sooner. Cathie Wood bought three crypto stocks amidst the sell-off in BTC. 2021 was a thoroughly bad year for her exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Bitcoin fell to a low of $41,000 on Friday after the U.S. Federal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Loads Up On These 3 Crypto-Exposed Stocks Amid Bitcoin Crash

Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management on Thursday piled up more shares in cryptocurrency-related stocks as the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)-led digital assets market crashed. The popular money managing firm added to stakes in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD), Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on the dip. Ark Invest bought...
STOCKS
CharlotteObserver.com

GameStop, Cathy Wood, Jobs Friday – 5 Things You Must Know

1. – Stocks Point to Higher Open Ahead of Jobs Report. U.S. stock futures were pointing to a slightly higher open early Friday morning ahead of a key U.S. employment report that is expected to show additional job growth in December, despite the surging omicron variant. Futures contracts tied...
ECONOMY
Forbes

Tesla Triumphs Among Cathie Wood's Top Holdings

Tesla outperformed the S&P 500 in 2021. Wood's other top holdings underperformed the benchmark index. Heading into a new year, investors are taking a look at their portfolios to determine which stocks were winners and losers in 2021. With a long list of concerns creating volatility in the market, including...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy