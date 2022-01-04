Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys for 1/3

Markets were off to a fairly strong start to the 2022 New Year, and ARK Invest funds had tracked similarly. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with a 3.3% gain on the day, while ARKF did the worst, up only 0.4%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on January 3, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 237,615 shares of Toast, 145,454 shares of Robinhood and 8,500 shares of Teladoc.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 35,900 shares of Recursion Pharma, 19,500 shares of Teladoc and 8,900 shares of Surface Oncology.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 89,426 shares of Invitae and 81,106 shares of Beam Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 364,966 shares of Palantir, 264,912 shares of UiPath and 11,197 shares of Vuzix.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 200,317 shares of Robinhood, 177,903 shares of Cloudflare and 63,239 shares of Spotify.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: 118,782 shares of Velo3d, 20,863 shares of Blade Air Mobility and 10,212 shares of Markforged.

Check out all the buys here:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 145,454 ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 8,500 ARKF TOST TOAST 237,615 ARKG TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 19,500 ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 8,900 ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 13,200 ARKG RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS 35,900 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 39,299 ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE 29,100 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 24,812 ARKG CGEN COMPUGEN 14,413 ARKG BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH 59,175 ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 14,400 ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 6,363 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 89,426 ARKK TWOU 2U 8,518 ARKK BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 1,655 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 81,106 ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 37,481 ARKQ VUZI VUZIX 11,197 ARKQ MTLS MATERIALISE 4,775 ARKQ PATH UIPATH 264,912 ARKQ PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 364,966 ARKQ VLD VELO3D 377,106 ARKW TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 14,500 ARKW SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY 63,239 ARKW NET CLOUDFLARE 177,903 ARKW KIND NEXTDOOR 62,343 ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 200,317 ARKW EDR ENDEAVOR GROUP 117,671 ARKX PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 77,490 ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 10,212 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 20,863 ARKX AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 5,064 ARKX VLD VELO3D 118,782

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

ALSO READ: 5 Sizzling ‘Strong Buy’ Analyst Biotechnology Picks for 2022