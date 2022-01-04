ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Stephen Curry May Not Appreciate What Ja Morant’s Teammate Had to Say Following Grizzlies’ Win Over Nets: ‘I Think We Should Be Debating Whether He’s the Best Point Guard in the League’

By Ashish Mathur
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stephen Curry has undoubtedly been the best point guard in the NBA since the 2014-15 season. He’s won two regular-season MVPs and three championships and recently became the all-time leader in 3-pointers made. However, Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane believes it’s time for Ja Morant to enter the “best point guard...

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Ja Morant
defector.com

Ja Morant Is The Only NBA Player

In the third quarter of last night’s Grizzlies-Nets game, Ja Morant received an ordinary and seemingly unthreatening outlet pass from Steven Adams before sharpening his gaze and turning up the court. He quickly put Kevin Durant on his hip, sprinted with the ball to overstretch two Brooklyn helpers, wound up from the three-point line, and exploded into the sky for the slam. The dunk catalyzed what would turn out to be a game-winning surge from the Grizz, giving them their fifth win in a row over pretty stiff competition. As violent as the dunk was, it was maybe not even Morant’s fifth-coolest play since Christmas.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Dirk Nowitzki Makes Luka Doncic an Offer the Dallas Mavs Cannot Refuse

Selflessness in professional sports? Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki exemplifies it. As the final hours tick down his jersey being retired, no one would’ve blamed Nowitzki for fixating only on his career accomplishments, but in typical Dirk fashion, he found a way to gush over someone other than himself … and he extended an offer to Luka Doncic that cannot be refused.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets#All Star#The Golden State Warriors
AllClippers

Steph Curry Gives Update on Quad Injury Suffered Against Mavericks

In Wednesday night's loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry suffered what looked like a quad contusion. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that was indeed the case, and said the team will consider resting Steph for Thursday's back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on new injury

In the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry banged knees with a defender. The two-time MVP reacted to the collision instantly. During the next timeout, he got examined by the team trainers and continued to play through the pain. Curry finishing the game was...
NBA
NBC Sports

Why Steph's shooting slump shouldn't worry Warriors, fans

Like a star being snatched of his powers, a la Charles Barkley or Muggsy Bogues in "Space Jam," Steph Curry fell ice cold in the Warriors' 115-108 win over the Miami Heat on Monday night at Chase Center. Curry scored just nine points while shooting 3-for-17 from the field and...
NBA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

178K+
Followers
25K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy