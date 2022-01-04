ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

Investigation Underway After Fatal White Plains Shooting

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03RtQi_0dcSahrh00
White Plains Police Photo Credit: Brian Donnelly

Police are investigating after a Westchester County resident was found dead on New Year's Eve.

Shawn Jefferson, age 49, of White Plains, was fatally shot just before midnight on New Year's Eve on North Kensico Avenue, said Capt. Jim Spencer, of the White Plains Police.

According to Spencer, officers found Jefferson after responding to reports of shots fired.

Jefferson, who lives across the street from where he was found, died at White Plains Hospital around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, police said.

Spencer said detectives were "working around the clock" in an effort to solve the crime.

Additional information is not being released as the investigation remains ongoing, he added.

Anyone with information is asked to call 914-422-6111.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
White Plains, NY
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
White Plains, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Fire Breaks Out At Suffolk County Home

Firefighters battled a house fire on Long Island in which no one was injured. The fire broke out around 7:40 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, on Huyler Court in Setauket, said the Suffolk County Police. Firefighters, who found flames at the front door and in the basement, were able to put...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released For Chicopee Fatal Shooting Victim

The victim of a fatal shooting in Western Massachusetts has been identified. Hampden County resident Kelvin Cruz-Lopez, age 23, of Chicopee, was killed around 10:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3 during a shooting on East Street, said the Hampden County District Attorney's Office. According to police, Cruz-Lopez was found when Chicopee...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Spencer
Person
Shawn Jefferson
Daily Voice

Motorist Trapped In South Jersey Crash; Developing

There was a serious crash in which a motorist was trapped in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred about 9:50 a.m. Thursday on Centerton Road in Bridgeton, initial reports said. At least one person suffered traumatic injuries, according to the unconfirmed report. Bridgeton police were...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Daily Voice

Fairfield County School Staffer Arrested For Being Drunk While Teaching Student, Police Say

A Fairfield County school speech and language pathologist has been arrested after police say she allegedly fell asleep and was possibly drunk while teaching a student. The incident took place around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23, when Westport Police were called to Greens Farms Elementary School for a report of a possibly impaired staff member, said Lieutenant David Wolf, of the Westport Police Department.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime#The White Plains Police#White Plains Hospital
Daily Voice

Springfield Shooting Victim Dies From Injuries

A Western Massachusetts man has died after being shot. Police in Hampden County responded to the incident around 6:50 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, when the Springfield Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 0-100 block of Hayden Ave. According to Ryan Walsh, a spokesman for the Springfield Police,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

East Lansdowne Burglar Flees Home With Gun: Police

East Lansdowne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a burglar who they say fled a home with cash and a gun. Surveillance footage captured the alleged burglar leaving the Melrose Avenue home around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday a 9mm handgun in its carrying case, according to police. Police...
EAST LANSDOWNE, PA
Daily Voice

Firefighters Douse South Jersey Blaze: Developing

Firefighters quickly put out a house fire in South Jersey, according to developing reports. "All hands" were called at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Crystal Terrace in Hannodnfield and was quickly brought under control, according to initial reports. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Serial Robbers Nabbed In Another Theft Case: MoCo Police

Two men have been arrested for robbing a pharmacy in Silver Spring, according to police. On Jan. 4, at around 8:15 p.m. Montgomery County Police identified a vehicle in the Leisure World Plaza parking lot known to be connected to multiple pharmacy armed robberies. The Giant Foods pharmacy at that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In Central Jersey: Developing

A fatal crash was reported in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred about 11 a.m. on Bordentown Avenue by Fort Grumpy Recycling Center in Sayreville, initial reports said. A medical helicopter was requested for a second crash victim. A Middlesex County hazmat crew was called...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Being Run Over By His Own Vehicle In Connecticut, Police Say

A Connecticut man was killed when his pickup truck rolled over him as he was trying to see why it would not go into reverse, according to authorities. The accident took place around 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, when the Hartford man had pulled over on Ledyard St. and was trying to turn around, but the vehicle would not reverse, Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police, said.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
190K+
Followers
33K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy