Michigan State

Michigan looks to reestablish itself as tourney contender vs. Rutgers

By FLM
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Michigan has been surprisingly ordinary during the first two months of the season. With the bulk of its Big Ten schedule the rest of the way, the Wolverines will try to reestablish themselves as an NCAA Tournament team. Michigan will play Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J., on Tuesday night. The...

www.cbssports.com

On3.com

Former Alabama receiver announces transfer destination

When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Whiskey Riff

The Internet Is Dumbfounded After LSU Coach Brian Kelly Says He’s From Boston And They Don’t Have Strong Accents

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has been quite the quote machine ever since he bailed on Notre Dame and hopped a plane down to the bayou. Between his awkward 7am message to the Notre Dame players, the bizarre (fake) Southern accent that appeared when he landed in Baton Rouge, and his weird dancing to Garth Brooks when they secured top QB recruit Walker Howard, the internet has been roasting Coach Kelly left and right.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
iheart.com

HS Basketball Coach Suspended After 92 to 4 Win

A Connecticut girls varsity basketball coach has been suspended the school is apologizing after a blowout win on Monday night. Sacred Heart Academy beat Lyman Hall 92 to 4. “They fast breaked the entire game right to the end. They never went into a zone and continued to push the ball up the court and shoot threes wherever they could. They showed no mercy throughout,” Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka told CT Insider.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Sports

Pacers' Lance Stephenson steals show with historic first-quarter explosion in Kyrie Irving's season debut

The most recent COVID surge has decimated NBA rosters and taken the steam out of some of the league's marquee matchups over the last couple of months, but it's also led so some incredible feel-good stories due to the extra opportunity given to players who might not normally see the court. The latest example came from Lance Stephenson, who signed a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers on New Year's Day and, on Wednesday, suited up for his first home game in Indianapolis since 2018.
NBA
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
nbc25news.com

Michigan's first Historically Black College to be reestablished

LANSING, Mich. - Governor Whitmer signed new bills to facilitate the reopening of the Lewis College of Business as the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design in Detroit as Michigan’s first and only Historically Black College or University (HBCU). “I am proud to play a part in helping...
MICHIGAN STATE
Bristol Press

UConn women cancel fourth consecutive game

Geno Auriemma admitted on his coaches radio show on Monday that he was not too optimistic that his UConn women's basketball team would be playing its game at Villanova on Friday. He was right. The Big East announced Tuesday that the Huskies’ conference game against the Wildcats scheduled for Friday...
HARTFORD, CT
247Sports

5 takeaways from Michigan's loss to Rutgers

The Michigan men's basketball team fell behind quickly and never led in a 75-67 loss to Rutgers on Tuesday night. The Scarlet Knights earned their first-ever win over the Wolverines (7-6, 1-2 Big Ten), which played in Piscataway without several rotation players. Hunter Dickinson (25 points) and Moussa Diabate (15)...
MICHIGAN STATE
Scarlet Nation

WATCH: Michigan vs. Rutgers Basketball Highlights & Analysis

The Michigan Wolverines were playing from behind before the initial jump ball in Piscataway against the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers. Key Wolverines off the bench in Terrance Williams, Brandon Johns, and Frankie Collins were not available due to COVID-19. Additionally, Zeb Jackson didn’t make the trip for personal reasons. With a short bench, there were complications in how to approach this Big Ten match-up for Juwan Howard’s squad that has already been struggling at this point in the season.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Scarlet Nation

RECAP: Rutgers Basketball defeats Michigan to extend win streak

Rutgers Basketball walked away with their third victory in a row today, defeating the Michigan Wolverines for the first time in program history, winning by a final score of 75-67. The Scarlet Knights were led by their star players Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr., who combined to score 47...
MICHIGAN STATE

