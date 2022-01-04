ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odsonne Édouard FIFA 22: Record Breaker Stats Leaked

 2 days ago
FIFA 22 leakers previously revealed an upcoming Record Breaker special item for Odsonne Édouard arriving in FUT very soon. Now, the card's stats have been leaked as well, and it...

The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Premier League clubs battle for Philippe Coutinho, Newcastle close in on Kieran Trippier

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Philippe Coutinho is set to decide between five Premier League clubs battling for his signature as the Brazil star nears an exit from Barcelona and a return to the Premier League. The 29-year-old has struggled since making the move to the Camp Nou and is said to favour a return to England, where he spent five years at Liverpool. Aston Villa are said to be one of those sides involved in the race for the midfielder, according to the Mail, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick has made no progress with ‘soft’ Manchester United, Paul Ince claims

Paul Ince has not seen progress under interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick and branded his team “soft”.Monday evening’s 1-0 loss at home to Wolves was the first defeat of Rangnick’s fledging reign but, having witnessed a series of questionable performances over the festive period, Ince does not believe the German has taken the club forward since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Asked if there had been progress, the former Red Devils midfielder told Sky Sports: “If I’m being totally honest, then no.“It reminds me of when Ole first took over at Manchester United and he had an easy fixture list –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal make player-plus-cash offer for Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku update

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.The drama this month has centred around Romelu Lukaku’s future after his recent outburst following an unauthorised interview where he admitted to being “not happy” at the European champions and eager to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Meanwhile Newcastle appear keen to spend lavishly this month after their newfound Saudi investment, with Sven Botman an early target, as Eddie Howe considers the Dutch defender an option after impressing with Lille.Liverpool are said to be plotting a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ‘publicly undermined’ Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, claims Chris Sutton

Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview “undermined” Thomas Tuchel and has caused unnecessary unrest at Chelsea, says the club’s former striker Chris Hutton. Lukaku was dropped for Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool last Sunday after he revealed he was unhappy with his progress since leaving Inter Milan in the summer. Lukaku met with Tuchel and trained with the first-team squad on Monday and is believed to have accepted he made a mistake by admitting “he was not happy with the situation”. The 28-year-old also stressed his desire to one day return to Inter, although there is considered to be no chance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Thomas Tuchel after being dropped by Chelsea coach

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Thomas Tuchel for a controversial interview released last week, which led the Chelsea coach to drop the striker for Sunday’s game against Liverpool.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter Milan last summer.Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.On Tuesday afternoon, Tuchel told media: “We were happy we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Returns for Lukaku, Kepa and Conte – Chelsea v Tottenham talking points

Chelsea will host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.Here, PA looks at the main talking points.Lukaku handed chance to make amendsChelsea hope the fallout from Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview with Sky Sport Italy can now be contained. The Belgium striker apologised to the club and his team-mates and is back in training, having missed Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool The club-record £98million signing had revealed his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge in an interview aired last Thursday but conducted three weeks ago. Boss Tuchel stood Lukaku down for the Liverpool game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Joao Moutinho wants more from Wolves after ‘deserved’ win over Manchester United

Match-winner Joao Moutinho wants more of the same after Wolves outplayed Manchester United on their way to a first Old Trafford victory since 1980.Bruno Lage’s well-drilled side outfought and out-thought the hosts on their return from an enforced two-week due to coronavirus-related postponements.Wolves managed a remarkable 15 shots in an impressive first half that was followed by a memorable late winner off the boot of experienced midfielder Moutinho.The 35-year-old was quick to praise the team effort after sealing the 1-0 triumph and hopes Wolves’ first win at Old Trafford in 42 years can provide the platform for further success.“For me,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal charged by FA over protests in defeat to Man City

Arsenal have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.An ill-tempered affair saw Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes during the second half, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a point as City came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead before Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a controversial penalty just before the hour, with referee Stuart Atwell pointing to the spot after looking at the pitchside...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When are the Fifa Best awards and who is nominated in 2022?

The winners of Fifa’s men’s and women’s player of the year are set to be crowned in the sixth edition of the Fifa Best Awards. Eleven players have been nominated for each award with three finalists set to be announced ahead of the awards ceremony on Monday 17 January. Robert Lewandowski is the reigning men’s winner while Lucy Bronze won the women’s award last year. There will also be awards for men’s and women’s coach of the year, goalkeeper of the year, as well as the Puskas award for goal of the year. The Fifpro men’s and women’s world...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s most pressing issue? They do not yet look like a Ralf Rangnick team

There were more than a few concerning post-match comments in the aftermath of Manchester United’s first defeat of the Ralf Rangnick era, not least from Rangnick himself. The interim successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to promise that he would still salvage this season and deliver a top four finish because, well, how could he?“I cannot make any guarantees,” Rangnick said. “Look at today’s performance: if I say we are 10 per cent convinced we will finish in the top four, I don’t know if people will believe that. It is about taking the next steps and getting better. I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Chelsea fans: ‘I totally understand you guys being upset’

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Chelsea fans after an giving an interview in which he complained about life at the club and expressed his wish to return to Inter Milan.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter last summer. Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.“To the fans, I’m sorry for the upset...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle close on Kieran Trippier deal to kickstart January rebuild

Newcastle are hopeful of completing a deal for England defender Kieran Trippier as they prepare to launch their January rescue mission in earnest.It is understood ongoing discussions between the Magpies, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), and Atletico Madrid are progressing in encouraging fashion, and reports from Spain on Tuesday suggested the full-back did not train with his teammates.Trippier played the full 90 minutes in Atletico’s 2-0 La Liga victory over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday and pointedly took his time after the final whistle to applaud fans who watched him help the club claim its first league title...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Five things we learned as Thomas Tuchel wins the tactical battle

Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday night to make them clear favourites to reach Wembley.The Blues threatened through the returning Romelu Lukaku within 30 seconds, but it took a further four minutes for the opener to arrive via Kai Havertz, after a series of poor defensive choices from the Tottenham players.If those were poor defensive moments, the second goal was merely farcical, as Japhet Tanganga headed a free-kick straight into team-mate Ben Davies and the ball bounced in past Kepa.After the restart Spurs were improved from a woeful first 45, but the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard sidesteps speculation over ‘special footballer’ Philippe Coutinho

Steven Gerrard has described former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho as a “special footballer” while refusing to comment on speculation linking him with a January move to Aston Villa.The Brazilian playmaker looks destined to leave Barcelona this month, with the Catalan giants keen to reduce their wage bill after signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City for £55million.Gerrard and Coutinho were Liverpool teammates for two-and-a-half years – the pair coming close to winning the Premier League title at Anfield in 2014 – and Villa have been strongly linked with the 29-year-old amid reported interest from other English clubs.Asked if he understood such...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool ask to postpone Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal

Liverpool have requested the EFL postpones their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal on Thursday as the club struggles to contain an outbreak of Covid-19 among players and staff.The manager Jurgen Klopp missed Sunday’s Premier League match at Chelsea after testing positive for the virus last week along with goalkeeper Alisson Becker, defender Joel Matip, forward Roberto Firmino and three other members of staff. More positive cases have developed this week causing the club’s Kirkby training ground to be closed on Tuesday.Injuries have added to Liverpool’s problems while Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita have all now departed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
