The Missing Piece To Success According To Oprah

When the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic in March of 2020, no one would’ve suspected that we’d still be dealing with the virus almost two years later. Although there have been brief moments where it seems like things were getting close to being under control, we have gotten to a place where cases are back on the rise and the hospitals are getting full. As a result, many people are doing their best to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. Among those people is legendary media mogul, Oprah Winfrey. As the holiday season approached, news began to spread that anyone who wanted to attend Oprah’s Christmas party was going to have to abide by her list of COVID protocols. Keep reading to learn more about Oprah’s strict COVID guidelines for her holiday part.

