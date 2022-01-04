ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The Missing Piece To Success According To Oprah

By Melanie Fine
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As another year comes to a close, you’re probably asking yourself where did the year go? Why didn’t I achieve the goals I set out for myself? Or worse yet, why do I seem to be setting the same goals year after year, yet making little to no progress in achieving...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Oprah meets Gayle King’s grandson for the first time

Oprah Winfrey finally met her BFF Gayle King’s first grandchild and celebrated with some tunes from “The Lion King.”. Winfrey, her longtime partner Stedman Graham and other pals were seen pulling out all the stops to meet 3-month-old baby Luca in an adorable video posted to her Instagram on Friday.
CELEBRITIES
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Best of TV 2021: 'Succession,' 'You,' Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview and more

Serial killers in love, the obscenely rich in crisis, scammers in too deep: This year’s best TV offerings, with one notable exception, reflected our extremely 2021 desires to get back to normal. After experimenting with covid constraints last year — remember all those socially distanced, Zoom-based shows only TV critics seemed to watch? — television largely ignored the pandemic, exploring what feels like any other issue under the sun.
TV SERIES
foxwilmington.com

How Celebrities Like Oprah, The Rock and John Travolta Celebrated Christmas

Why was Oprah Winfrey doing a ‘happy dance’ over the Christmas holiday weekend? She was delighted to meet her friend Gayle King’s new grandson, Luca. Along with his parents, the 3-month old had a very special first Christmas at Oprah’s Santa Barbara estate. “I’ve been waiting to see you,” Oprah exclaimed, as she kissed the tot’s hand. Oprah noted on Instagram that, “Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Alfre Woodard
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Steven Spielberg
TVOvermind

The Highly Strict Party Rules Oprah Winfrey Has For COVID

When the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic in March of 2020, no one would’ve suspected that we’d still be dealing with the virus almost two years later. Although there have been brief moments where it seems like things were getting close to being under control, we have gotten to a place where cases are back on the rise and the hospitals are getting full. As a result, many people are doing their best to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. Among those people is legendary media mogul, Oprah Winfrey. As the holiday season approached, news began to spread that anyone who wanted to attend Oprah’s Christmas party was going to have to abide by her list of COVID protocols. Keep reading to learn more about Oprah’s strict COVID guidelines for her holiday part.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Michelle Obama and Oprah add to list of tributes to veteran actress Betty White

Michelle Obama Pink and Oprah Winfrey have all added to the long list of celebrity tributes to “legendary” US actress Betty White following her death aged 99.The award-winning actress, best known for starring as Rose in 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls, has died less than a month before her 100th birthday.She appeared in hit US sitcoms including Hot In Cleveland, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Betty White Show and Life With Elizabeth during a career spanning more than 80 years.Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh. Barack and I join...
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Archbishop Tutu Remembered By Oprah, Obama And More Following Death At 90

The world has suffered a great loss with the death of Archbiship Desmond Tutu over the weekend. The 90-year-old South African civil rights icon’s death was confirmed Sunday, December 26 by the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation. Fortunately Tutu left an incredible legacy behind. The impact of the spiritual leader and activist was mentioned by many who were touched by his words and actions. We’re sharing just a few today, including the statement released by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who famously visited the Archbishop in South Africa during their 2019 tour of the country.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Native#Kanban
Telegraph

The 12 best TV moments of the year: from Oprah to ‘H’

Sudden deaths. Shock revelations. Outrageous incidents. We’ve already published our pick of the year’s best TV dramas. Now we’ve narrowed the focus further. Let us know your own favourites in the comments section below…. 12. Dominique's escape from Charles Sobhraj (The Serpent) Because it aired back in...
TV SERIES
mediapost.com

Year-In-Review: Oprah Triumphed With Harry, Meghan Interview

Several stories vied this year for the top spot on this annual year-in-review roundup of the top TV news stories of 2021. But in the category of “event” television, Oprah Winfrey’s prime-time interview with the self-described beleaguered and misunderstood ex-royal couple Prince Harry and commoner wife Meghan Markle takes first place.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
People

Diana Ross Celebrates Christmas in Matching Pajamas with Her Kids, Grandkids: 'So Many Blessings'

Diana Ross was all smiles after spending Christmas with her big family. On Monday, the 77-year-old music icon shared a photo on Twitter from her family's holiday celebration. She was joined by four of her children, Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross, Chudney Ross, and Ross Naess, and several of her grandchildren as they all posed in matching pajamas by a Christmas tree.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
CELEBRITIES
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
94K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy