Here’s a fun fact I just read it in new book called The Blue Zones Challenge by Dan Buettner. Most New Year’s Resolutions last for 4-6 weeks. Then people go back to their old habits. So, there are two ways to approach this problem. You can do what the experts who follow the people who live the longest suggest and make meaningful changes in sustainable ways, like changing your environment, support group, etc. so that your every move becomes measurably better.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO