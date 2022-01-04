ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B and Daughter Kulture Twinning in $950 Chanel Earmuffs Is Too Cute to Handle

By Samantha Holender
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kzyKy_0dcSZMYV00
Cardi B. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Like mother, like daughter! Cardi B and her 3-year-old daughter Kulture may just be the cutest duo around. Need proof? They just had the world’s most adorable photoshoot in matching winter wear.

“Forever,” the 29-year-old singer captioned an Instagram post of her and her little one posing outside of their home. In the photo, Cardi and Kulture, the little fashionista that she is, rocked matching black and white Chanel earmuffs, which retail for a casual $950. To stay nice and cozy, they also both sported fur coats and black leggings.

The pair’s fabulous fashion wasn’t lost on the “WAP” singer’s followers as they took the comments section by storm. “Too much sauce,” a user wrote, while another said, “This is so cute omg.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=127CO2_0dcSZMYV00
Cardi B and Kulture. Courtesy Cardi B/Instagram

Kulture has accumulated quite the extensive accessory collection over the years. When it comes to handbags, Cardi has gifted her mini-me everything from Dior and Balenciaga to Christian Dior. Perhaps the most impressive piece in her purse collection is a custom-made yellow Hermes bag with a bedazzled rainbow design.

According to Michelle Berk, CEO of Privé Porter, the bag has a pretty hefty price tag. She told Page Six Style that the custom design brought the grand total of the purse to $48,000.

Kulture’s jewelry game is just as strong. For her third birthday, Cardi surprised her with a diamond charm necklace from Eliantte worth a whopping $150,000. The piece features pave set of diamonds and five charms: a Birkin bag, a Chanel symbol, a Minnie Mouse design, the litter “K,” and a heart wrapped in a pink bow.

While Kulture may have designer duds filling her closet, it’s to be determined in her little brother, whom Cardi welcomed in September 2021 with husband Offset, will have the same flair for fashion.

In fact, his clothing became a bit of a hot button top between the singer and her rapper hubby. In December 2021, Cardi documented a shopping trip at Target via Instagram Stories — and it quickly became clear that there was some conflict over her son’s clothing.

The star spotted a “cute” gray fedora in the kid’s section and proceeded to run the accessory by Offset before adding it to her cart. He responded: “Oh hell nah. I’m not putting that s—t on my son, man. Got my boy looking like Ne-Yo.” She also spotted a suspender set during the shopping excursion, which reminded the “Bad and Boujee” singer of Carlton from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential

