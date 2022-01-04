Illinois Sets Marijuana Sales Record In December, With Nearly $1.4 Billion Sold In 2021

CHICAGO (CBS) — Marijuana sales hit a new high in Illinois in 2021. Nearly $1.4 billion in cannabis was sold legally in the state last year. The exact figure was $1,379,088,278.61. That is more than double the sales in all of 2020, which were about $669 million. A total of $943,013,285.67 worth of marijuana was sold to in-state residents, and $436,176,093.93 to out-of-state residents.

