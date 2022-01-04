Illinois Sets Marijuana Sales Record In December, With Nearly $1.4 Billion Sold In 2021

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma collected $1.4 billion in gross receipts in December, a record-high for the state and a 22% increase over last year's collections, according to a news release from State Treasurer Randy McDaniel. Gross receipts collected in 2021 also set a record and were almost $2...
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today said state sales tax revenue totaled $3.56 billion in December, 24.4 percent more than in December 2020. The majority of December sales tax revenue is based on sales made in November and remitted to the agency in December. Year-over-year increases for most tax revenues continue...
(The Center Square) – December cannabis sales broke monthly sales records with $137.9 million sold and Illinois cannabis stores doubled sales over the prior 12 months. Monthly sales totals for all of 2021 published Monday by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation showed nearly $1.4 billion sold. That’s more than double the $669 million sold in 2020.
Nearly $1.4 billion in cannabis was sold legally in the state last year. The exact figure was $1,379,088,278.61.
That is more than double the sales in all of 2020, which were about $669 million.
A total of $943,013,285.67 worth of marijuana was sold to in-state residents, and $436,176,093.93 to out-of-state residents.
Illinois has generated almost $100 million more in tax revenue from adult-use marijuana sales than from alcohol in 2021, state data shows. And cannabis tax dollars have exceeded those for liquor every month since February. The trend is yet another example of the strength of Illinois’s recreational cannabis market, which...
For the second year in a row, Summit County’s real estate sales are on track to set a record. Sales in 2021 increased at least another 30% from 2020, according to the latest Summit Realtors data. Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 23, real estate transactions for all property sales...
The state of Illinois set a new record for single-day COVID cases on Thursday, with more than 18,000 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus reported within the last 24 hours. According to figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 18,942 cases of the virus were...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit surged to a near-record high of $80.2 billion in November as exports slowed at the same time that imports jumped sharply. The November deficit was 19.3% higher than the October deficit of $67.2 billion and was just below the all-time monthly record of $81.4 billion set in September.
United Van Lines released its annual study that uses exclusive data to track customers' state-to-state migration patterns. Today, the company's 45th Annual National Movers Study indicated that Americans were on the move in lower-density areas and to be closer to their families throughout the last year.
Nearly half a million Americans annually die as a result of smoking, the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Another 16 million Americans are living with a serious illness caused by smoking. Smoking also has an economic impact, including more than $225 billion each year spent on medical expenses to treat the […]
Louisiana’s medical marijuana program will offer raw, smokable cannabis to its patients, and the state will tweak its calculations for state income taxes as more than two dozen new laws take effect Saturday with the start of the new year. Most of the new laws were passed in the...
A new year means new state laws in Washington. Among the batch taking effect are laws to restore voting rights for felons, require overtime for farm workers, impose a new tax on the rich and cut back on plastic cutlery given away with takeout orders.
The new year brings 287 new laws to Illinois. Starting Jan. 1, Illinois State flags bought by state institutions must be made in the United States. Also starting Jan. 1, private insurance plans regulated by the state must provide pancreatic cancer screenings. Dry needling is also allowed as physical therapy...
