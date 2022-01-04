T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $162.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

RGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.60.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO