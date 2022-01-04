ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $162.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on...

MarketWatch

T-Mobile stock slips following quarterly customer results

T-Mobile Inc. (TMUS) shares slipped in the extended session Thursday after the telecom company reported it posted record-high customer results for the quarter. T-Mobile shares declined 1.4% after hours, following a 0.2% rise to close at $115.57. The company said it added 844,000 net postpaid phone customers in the fourth quarter, compared with 824,000 in the year-ago quarter. Postpaid net customer additions grew to 1.75 million — the highest in company history, it said — from 1.62 million in the previous quarter. For the year, T-Mobile said it added 2.92 million net postpaid customers, compared with 2.22 million in the previous year. Total customers rose to 108.7 million from 102.1 million in the year-ago period.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Exxon Mobil

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Motley Fool

Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

For the third day in a row, shares of electric truck start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) were powering down Wednesday -- 6.4% lower, to be precise, as of 11:15 a.m. ET today. And that all adds up to a sizable 8.7% decline since the new year began. A note last night...
etfdailynews.com

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given New $131.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.60.
Dogs of the Dow 2022: 10 Dividend Stocks to Watch

The start of the new year means a fresh chance for yield-seeking investors to get in on one of the easiest market strategies in the book:. Investment manager Michael B. O'Higgins popularized the idea in his 1991 book Beating the Dow. And it doesn't get much simpler: At the beginning of the year, buy the 10 highest-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average components in equal amounts. Hold them until the end of the year. Rinse. Repeat.
LIVE MARKETS Fed minutes: European tech tracks Nasdaq lower

Jan 6 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. FED MINUTES: EUROPEAN TECH TRACKS NASDAQ LOWER (0821 GMT) The European Tech index lost over 2% in the first minutes of trading, tracking...
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.
BofA Likes Citigroup, Viacom, Carrier, Crowdstrike for Q1

The bank's strategists chose stocks with strong free cash flow and dividend yields they see withstanding inflation. Bank of America has assembled a list of top stock picks for the first quarter, including Citigroup (C) - Get Citigroup Inc. Report, ViacomCBS (VIAB) - Get Viacom Inc. Class B Report, Carrier Global (CARR) - Get Carrier Global Corp. Report, Crowdstrike (CRWD) - Get CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A Report, and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report.
Dow Closes at Record High in First Trading Day of 2022

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report became the first U.S. company to reach $3 trillion in market capitalization Monday, as the computer giant briefly crossed the stunning milestone during intraday trading. Shares finished up 2.5% to $182.01. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report surged 13.5% to lead the...
