HP EliteBook adds a new 16-inch model and productivity-enhancing aspect ratio

By Sean Riley
laptopmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHP announced a slew of new EliteBook business laptops at CES 2022 today, but this is more than the typical processor bump, the EliteBook 805 G9 Series features a redesigned chassis and display. All of the new models are powered by AMD Ryzen Pro processors and ship with Windows...

#Hp Elitebook#Productivity#Freelancer#Aspect Ratio#Laptop#Flexispot Bs1b#G Lte#Nfc#Hp Wolf Pro Security#Hp Privacy Camera#Usb C#Hdmi 2 0#Nano
