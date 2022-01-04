Test your brain

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cshl.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have been studying brain cells since the turn of...

www.cshl.edu

Knowridge Science Report

This study shows the cause of Alzheimer’s in brain

In a recent study published in Science Advances, researchers have used human data to quantify the speed of different processes that lead to Alzheimer’s disease. They found that instead of starting from a single point in the brain and initiating a chain reaction that leads to the death of brain cells, Alzheimer’s disease reaches different regions of the brain early.
SCIENCE
Scientific American

Cells Deep in Your Brain Place Time Stamps on Memories

How does our brain know that “this” follows “that”? Two people meet, fall in love and live happily ever after—or sometimes not. The sequencing of events that takes place in our head—with one thing coming after another—may have something to do with so-called time cells recently discovered in the human hippocampus. The research provides evidence for how our brain knows the start and end of memories despite time gaps in the middle. As these studies continue, the work could lead to strategies for memory restoration or enhancement.
SCIENCE
makeuseof.com

7 Awesome Websites to Help You Train Your Brain

Playing brain training games can enhance your cognitive skills. For elderly people and children, cognitive development and maintenance are even more important. Thanks to some entertaining games and activities available online, brain training can be really fun. Here, we investigate seven awesome websites to help you train your brain. 1....
COMPUTERS
#Trivia#Good Luck#20th Century#Neuroscience
technologynetworks.com

Brain Cells Can Switch Their Rhythm Up to Ten Times a Second

The human brain is extremely dynamic. The connections between nerve cells change when we learn or forget. But our brain’s computations change even faster than its structure: in a heartbeat, we shift our focus from what we see to what we hear or smell. The coffee aroma might have been there all the time, but as we attend to it, circuits in our brain shift their activity rhythms and we actively perceive the aroma. A transdisciplinary research team at the Göttingen Campus has now combined experimental and mathematical approaches and found a new perspective on the rhythmic processes in the brain. The results were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS).
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Mapping Microglial Methylation in the Human Brain

In the central nervous system, microglial cells play critical roles in development, aging, brain homeostasis, and pathology. Recent studies have shown variation in the gene-expression profile and phenotype of microglia across brain regions and between different age and disease states. But the molecular mechanisms that contribute to these transcriptomic changes in the human brain are not well understood. Now, a new study targets the methylation profile of microglia from human brain.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

Research that potentially links autism and brain-gut microbiome

A new scoping review of nearly 200 publications covering the relationships between autism spectrum disorder and the brain–gut–microbiome system was published online today in Nutrients. The review synthesizes the growing body of research suggesting that gut microbiota—the trillions of microorganisms living within the human digestive system—may serve critical roles in modulating brain functions, social behaviors and autistic symptoms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Wellness Mama

507: Dr. Greg Eckel on How to Keep Your Brain Healthy As You Age

Amazon Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Listen Notes Pandora RSS Spotify Spreaker Stitcher TuneIn YouTube iHeartRadio. Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 00:59:11 | Recorded on December 23, 2021 | Speaker: Dr. Greg Eckel | Download transcript. Subscribe: Amazon | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Listen Notes...
HEALTH
New Haven Register

7 breakfast ideas to catapult your brain

We have always been told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, since, in addition to giving us enough energy to start our day, it helps our brain to function better. Dr. Randall Wright, a neurologist at Houston Methodist Hospital , explains that breakfast is the time...
HEALTH
Telegraph

How to reboot your brain and begin the year with a positive mindset

Tomorrow morning, when we wake up to the first day of January 2022, who won’t be yearning for that sense of promise and hope that New Year’s Day traditionally brings?. After the past 12 months of changes – many feeling arbitrary, unfair or just too sudden – it’s only human to want the promise of something better and more predictable. We want to make decisions around our own life, to assess and evaluate our futures – not be directed what to do like actors in a play.
MENTAL HEALTH
PC Magazine

Get Smart: Treat Your Brain to This $40 Streaming Bundle

There's a seemingly endless stream of television shows and movies produced each year. So many that we can stay glued to the tube 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and still not have watched a fraction of the available content. But would we really have gained anything if we did?
TV SHOWS
triathlete.com

Understanding Your Brain’s “Hunger Switch”

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. You know the feeling: The panic that hits toward the end of a ride when you realize you’re starting to hit a wall—just in...
HEALTH
Harvard Health

Gut-brain connection in autism

Many people with autism spectrum disorders also experience unusual gastrointestinal inflammation, but thus far scientists have not established whether and how those conditions might be linked. Now, Harvard Medical School and MIT researchers, working with mouse models, may have found the missing link: Infections during pregnancy can lead to high...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TMZ.com

This Energy Drink Uses Nootropics To Give Your Brain The Boost It Needs

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Feeling run down lately? Could your brain use a boost? Are your thoughts not as clear as they used to be? You're not alone. But luckily, there's an energy drink that can help. Qualia Nootropic...
HEALTH
Popular Mechanics

This Is Why Your Brain Can't Handle More Than One Thought at a Time

If you’re trying to read this story while also listening to a podcast, you’ll probably end up frustrated, losing focus on one or both tasks altogether. There’s a reason for that: Your conscious mind is incapable of dealing with more than one thing simultaneously if those operations require the same parts of the brain.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Engineering brain assembloids to interrogate human neural circuits

The development of neural circuits involves wiring of neurons locally following their generation and migration, as well as establishing long-distance connections between brain regions. Studying these developmental processes in the human nervous system remains difficult because of limited access to tissue that can be maintained as functional over time in vitro. We have previously developed a method to convert human pluripotent stem cells into brain region"“specific organoids that can be fused and integrated to form assembloids and study neuronal migration. In contrast to approaches that mix cell lineages in 2D cultures or engineer microchips, assembloids leverage self-organization to enable complex cell"“cell interactions, circuit formation and maturation in long-term cultures. In this protocol, we describe approaches to model long-range neuronal connectivity in human brain assembloids. We present how to generate 3D spheroids resembling specific domains of the nervous system and then how to integrate them physically to allow axonal projections and synaptic assembly. In addition, we describe a series of assays including viral labeling and retrograde tracing, 3D live imaging of axon projection and optogenetics combined with calcium imaging and electrophysiological recordings to probe and manipulate the circuits in assembloids. The assays take 3"“4 months to complete and require expertise in stem cell culture, imaging and electrophysiology. We anticipate that these approaches will be useful in deciphering human-specific aspects of neural circuit assembly and in modeling neurodevelopmental disorders with patient-derived cells.
SCIENCE
Futurity

Education may yield benefits for your aging brain

The benefits of good education and lifelong learning extend into old age, new research suggests. The initial findings of a long-term study show that certain degenerative processes are reduced in the brains of academics. Their brains are better able to compensate age-related cognitive and neural limitations, according to the research.
EDUCATION

