Blue Jackets' Cameron Johnson: Joins taxi squad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday recalled right wing Riley Barber and defenseman Luke Witkowski to their taxi squad from the Grand Rapids Griffins. Barber rejoins Detroit’s taxi squad for the second time this season, as the right winger previously received the call up on Dec. 26. The 27-year-old competed with the Red Wings for the first time in his career and made his NHL season debut on Dec. 18, registering two shots and a plus-one rating. A former sixth-round draft choice of the Washington Capitals, the forward has skated in 13 NHL games with nine of them coming with Montreal during the 2019-20 campaign. Barber is yet to register his first point in the NHL and has two penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating. With the Griffins this season, the seven-year-pro is tied for third on the roster with 19 points (8-11—19) while his five power play goals are tied for fourth in the AHL. Barber rattled off a six-game point streak (4-5—9) from Oct. 30-Nov. 13 and is currently in the midst of a five-game stretch (3-3—6) from Dec. 6-Jan. 1.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO