ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Hundreds Of Homes In Marshall Fire Burn Area Still Without Power

By Ben Warwick
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Many residents in the Marshall Fire burn path are still without electricity and natural gas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TubcQ_0dcSXeB300

(credit: CBS)

On Monday, Xcel Energy said hundreds of homes and business are still without electric service. The company said 200 energy crews were in the field going property to property to assess if that property is still standing and capable of getting electricity back.

“We currently have 400 inside of that burn path area, and we expect the majority of these to be unable to receive service,” Alice Jackson, President of Xcel Energy Colorado, said at a news conference Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19k0sY_0dcSXeB300

(credit: CBS)

550 crews were in the field Monday working to restore natural gas. Xcel says someone needs to be at home for crews to relight the pilot light. If no one is home, they will leave a door hangar with more information.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

New Video Appears To Show Start Of Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Last Thursday morning, Jack Pommer, a Boulder resident who served in the Colorado legislature, headed to the Costco store in Superior to buy some groceries and get gas when he noticed a small grass fire developing on a spit of land near the intersection of Highway 93 and Marshall Road. “So I stopped and took pictures of it,” said Pommer. (credit: Jack Pommer) It now appears Pommer’s cellphone video is some of the earliest of the Marshall Fire starting before it became a massive blaze that swallowed up entire subdivisions. “I thought it was a little grass fire,” said...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Sacramento

Nevada County Considers Bringing In Truck Showers For Residents As Power Outage Continues

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The long wait for all power to be restored in Nevada County has a new end in sight, only it’s not giving anyone immediate relief. Pacific Gas and Electric is sending alerts to customers that power should be restored by January 11 in the areas hit hardest by the Christmas weekend snowstorm. That would mean no power for a full two weeks and a day if the outages do last that long. Rusty Witwer’s solution for his Nevada County home with power and no hot water is a propane powered camping stove set up next to his kitchen...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Industry
Local
Colorado Industry
Boulder County, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Boulder County, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
City
Boulder, CO
CBS Denver

‘Recover And Restore’: Firefighters Describe Intense Fight As Marshall Fire Consumed Homes

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s been one week since the Marshall Fire ripped through Boulder County, and now CBS4 is hearing from the firefighters on the front lines. (credit: CBS) Louisville Fire Battalion Chief Diane Schroeder arrived at the fire in Louisville last Thursday, just a few hours after it began taking over neighborhoods. It was actually her day off. She said the call came in as “all hands on deck.” “As I pulled into the town it was surreal. To have a fire of this magnitude in our small area, I knew it was going to be big,” Schroeder said. Schroeder told CBS4...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

‘Dead Hydrants’ Hampered Firefighters At Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – At the height of the Marshall fire, some fire crews on the front lines, trying to get water on to burning houses, ran into a nightmarish scenario; fire hydrants with no water pressure and no water brought about by a series of sudden events. “We found hydrants, dead hydrants, with no water capability whatsoever,” said Denver Fire Captain Greg Pixley. He said DFD sent multiple crews to assist with the fire. While some of those crews found moderate or adequate water pressure at hydrants, Pixley said some had to go from hydrant to hydrant to find one...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Warming Shelter Opened For Stranded Drivers In Kremmling

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Grand County Sheriff’s Office opened a warming shelter for drivers who became stranded in Kremmling. Heavy snow and poor conditions caused many roads in the area to close on Wednesday. Due to the number of motorists stranded in #Kremmling from the road closures, Kremmling Police Department w/West Grand School District is opening a location so motorists can warm, stretch & use restroom facilities. West Grand Elementary/Middle School was opened for this service. pic.twitter.com/rUTnyobcmE — Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) January 6, 2022 Highway 40 west of Kremmling, Highway 125 between Granby and Walden and County Road 1 will remain closed through the night, official say. Drivers can take shelter at the West Grand Elementary/Middle School. They can find it at 715 Kinsey Avenue in Kremmling.
KREMMLING, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Neighbor Helping Neighbor, Long Term Need Is Arising

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly one week since the Marshall Fire wreaked havoc on Boulder County, Coloradans are banding together stronger than ever. Lori Kelly opened the back of her SUV and choked up as she showed us what was inside. “Look at this,” she exclaimed. “It’s stuff for my dogs. Slippers… This is overwhelming. Really overwhelming. People are so nice.” (credit: CBS) She was able to get a lot of supplies she needed right away at a help center. “I was always the one giving. Now I’m the one accepting.” Their home on the west side of Superior is gone. “We walked out,...
BROOMFIELD, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Jackson
CBS Denver

Windy Weather Knocks Truck Over Carrying Rescue Pets On Highway 285

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Severe weather in Park County toppled a truck over which was carrying cats and dogs on Wednesday. Colorado Pet Pantry was taking the animals to the Larimer County Humane Society and Soul Dog Rescue in Fort Lupton. (credit: Colorado Pet Pantry) The animals came from a shelter on the Ute Reservation where they don’t have running water or heat right now. (credit: Colorado Pet Pantry) More than two dozen dogs and cats were in crates inside the truck when wind knocked it over on Highway 285. The Park County Sheriff’s Office helped house the animals until conditions improve. The truck driver is also reportedly okay.
PARK COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Homeowner Recounts Moments When Marshall Fire Approached Homes On Dyer Road In Louisville

(CBS4) – After the Marshall Fire, several homeowners drove up Dyer Road in Louisville, hoping their homes were still intact. What they found was that their places had burned to the ground. (credit: CBS) “It’s really devastating,” said Jessi Delaplain. The wildfire that burned a total of nearly 1,000 homes destroyed five of the seven homes on Dyer Road, located down the road from the Home Depot in the southwestern corner of the town. Jessi was home alone when she was told to evacuate around 12:30 p.m. Fortunately, her daughter was staying at her grandmother’s house and her husband was at work. “I feel...
LOUISVILLE, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Human remains found at Marshall fire burn site; 2nd person still missing

Authorities discovered human remains in Boulder County, believed to be one of the two people who were reported missing after the Marshall fire, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday. Deputies said partial human remains of an adult were found in the 5900 block of Marshall Road in unincorporated Boulder...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
energynews.us

Thousands in northern California enter 2nd week without power

• A northern California county offers firewood to thousands of residents who have been without power for eight days due to a major storm. (CBS13) • Xcel Energy distributes 20,000 portable heaters to residents left without power or natural gas after a devastating fire tore through the suburbs of Boulder, Colorado. (Colorado Public Radio)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Home#Xcel Energy Colorado
boulderreportinglab.org

Boulder County residents are still without Internet nearly a week after the Marshall Fire (updated)

This story was updated on Jan. 5, 2022, at 4.20 p.m. In the aftermath of last week’s devastating Marshall Fire, social media and online news became vital conduits for neighbors to share urgent information and opportunities to provide aid. However, many Boulder County residents face a hurdle when it comes to accessing these online resources: Their Internet service is still out.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Pets Displaced During The Marshall Fire Are Reunited With Families

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– As flames of the Marshall Fire tore through Boulder County last week, hundreds of animals were among those trying to escape. Dozens of animals were brought to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley for safekeeping, even medical treatment, and many are now happily reuniting with their families. (credit: Humane Society of Boulder Valley) “Ozzie!” a happy hound’s human exclaimed as she hugged her dog. In the midst of so much loss are moments of pure joy for what’s been found. People and their pets are reuniting after they were separated by the fire. “It’s always so exciting when somebody is...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

‘Volunteers Were Phenomenal’: Coloradans Praise Marshall Fire Disaster Recovery Center

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the important places for those impacted by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County is the Disaster Recovery Center in Lafayette. It offers a long list of services including help filing insurance claims, housing information and clothing and other supplies. (credit: CB) Two sisters, Lisa and Leslie Draper, tell CBS4 they’re thankful for the support. “The compassion from station to station. I mean it’s there for us. No one needs to suffer because we have the love and support we need from the community, so it was really smooth and organized. The volunteers were phenomenal,” said Lisa. Both women, who lived together, say they plan to rebuild. RELATED: Resources For Marshall Fire Victims
LAFAYETTE, CO
CBS Denver

Xcel Restores Natural Gas Service To 10,000 Customers In Superior And Louisville, Close To Completion

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Xcel Energy said Tuesday 10,000 customers in the Superior and Louisville communities have had their natural gas service restored. According to the press release, work is close to completion to restore natural gas service to customers after the firestorm that impacted those communities. Crews are working directly with customers to arrange to relight pilot lights natural gas appliances once evacuation orders are lifted. Someone 18 years or older must be home for crews to perform relights. Customers are asked to ensure water is turned on at their homes before relights are done, so their water heater pilot...
SUPERIOR, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS Sacramento

Residents Frustrated With PG&E As Sierra Power Outages Continue

NEVADA CITY (CBS13) — Warming centers are providing comfort to hundreds of Nevada County residents still in the dark – a light of hope as PG&E crews work to return power. “I’ve barely been able to stay in touch whatsoever,” said Galen Krumel. Krumel has been working out of the Madeline Helling library in Nevada City because power has been out at his house for nine days. “It’s great because we have access to power and WiFi as opposed to trying to have calls from home over no power in the dark. It’s kind of comical,” he said. What isn’t funny is the extent...
NEVADA CITY, CA
coloradohometownweekly.com

Marshall Fire: No further reopenings in burn area announced

No further reopenings in the Marshall Fire burn area were announced Tuesday, and no updates were released on either the investigation into the cause of the fire or the search for two missing people. While emergency crews were able to reach 100% containment on the fire Monday night, emergency crews...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
37K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy