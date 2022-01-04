Hundreds Of Homes In Marshall Fire Burn Area Still Without Power

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Many residents in the Marshall Fire burn path are still without electricity and natural gas.

On Monday, Xcel Energy said hundreds of homes and business are still without electric service. The company said 200 energy crews were in the field going property to property to assess if that property is still standing and capable of getting electricity back.

“We currently have 400 inside of that burn path area, and we expect the majority of these to be unable to receive service,” Alice Jackson, President of Xcel Energy Colorado, said at a news conference Monday.

550 crews were in the field Monday working to restore natural gas. Xcel says someone needs to be at home for crews to relight the pilot light. If no one is home, they will leave a door hangar with more information.