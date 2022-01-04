ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Wind On Tuesday Similar To What Flamed The Marshall Fire, Fortunately Fire Danger Is Now Almost Nonexistent

By Meteorologist Ashton Altieri
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hs7UI_0dcSXdIK00

DENVER (CBS4) – The higher terrain west of Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins is under a High Wind Warning through 5 p.m. Tuesday. Hurricane force wind gusts are likely as the latest winter storm to hit Colorado arrives.

The strongest wind on Tuesday should stay west of the Superior and Louisville areas where more residents were allowed to return home on Monday . But even lower elevations in Boulder County as well as most of the Denver metro area could experience wind gusts up to at least 45 mph.

Meanwhile, areas above 6,000 feet in Jefferson and Boulder Counties will have gusts up to 80 mph while all of Larimer County including Fort Collins and Loveland could experience wind gusts up to 65 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0abUYg_0dcSXdIK00

(source: CBS)

The same is true in far northeast Colorado where there is also a High Wind Warning for the Sterling, Julesburg, and Holyoke areas for gusts reaching over 60 mph at times.

In the mountains, Summit County and the Winter Park area could also have wind gusts up to 80 mph along with snow gradually developing throughout the day. The heaviest snow and worst driving conditions will wait until Tuesday night into Wednesday when travel along some mountain roads will become impossible with near zero visibility.

There is a Winter Storm Watch for the I-70 mountain corridor from Georgetown to Copper Mountain for 7 to 14 inches of snow from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDBQu_0dcSXdIK00

(source: CBS)

Farther west there is a Winter Weather Advisory from Vail Pass to Eagle and south into Aspen, Snowmass, and Crested Butte for 6 to 12 inches of snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QIYZi_0dcSXdIK00

(source: CBS)

And to the north of I-70 the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 2 p.m. Tuesday until 12 p.m. on Wednesday for 12 to 24 inches of snow around Steamboat Springs, Rabbit Ears Pass, The Flat Tops, and the Rocky Mountain Nation Park region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zVYbl_0dcSXdIK00

(source: CBS)

For Denver and the Front Range, snow is also in the forecast but amounts will be far less compared to the mountains. For most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins, there should be no more than 1-2 inches of snow with isolated higher amounts up to 3-4 inches. Snow will start as early as Wednesday afternoon but most of the accumulation will wait until Wednesday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=008XR9_0dcSXdIK00

(source: CBS)

All of the snow in the metro area is expected to end before Thursday morning drive before very cold temperatures become entrenched for the entire day on Thursday. Temperatures will not climb above freezing until Friday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JlNQW_0dcSXdIK00

CBS Denver

Colorado Drought: Momentous Mountain Snow Finally Brings Improvement, Front Range Situation Still Grim

DENVER (CBS4) – Multiple winter storms in the high country have finally wiped out drought in some areas. Meanwhile the recent snow in the metro area has not yet even dented the drought at lower elevations. It should be noted drought often takes months to develop and can just take just as long to improve so quick changes to drought status is not common. Still, two weeks ago most mountain areas in Colorado still had at least severe drought. And now there is nothing worse than moderate drought along the I-70 mountain corridor and drought has completely disappeared from the Glenwood Springs, Aspen,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Storm Overperforms With More Than 6″ Of Snow In Some Areas, Frigid Weather Remains

DENVER (CBS4) – Most neighborhoods along the Front Range received at least 3 inches of fluffy snow through Wednesday night while some areas had much more. The snow ended early Thursday morning but bitterly cold temperatures will remain all day. A driver on 1st Street in Lakewood on Thursday morning. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The heaviest snow along the urban corridor was generally found on the northwest side of the metro area and into Boulder. Golden reported 6.5 inches, Broomfield measured 6.0 inches, and Boulder had 7.7 inches. (source: CBS) There was also several impressive snow totals in...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather: More Snow Coming To Start Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We have a First Alert Weather Day for Colorado on Saturday. Another storm system is heading toward Colorado just in time for the start of the weekend. This next storm wont be as heavy as the last two to hit the state. The combination of a moisture packed trough and another Canadian cold front will change things up a bit during the day on Saturday. Credit CBS4 Snow will begin Friday night in the mountains and pick up during the day on Saturday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for many of the mountains near Steamboat Springs for midnight Friday night thru Saturday afternoon. This time around, amounts should remain under a foot with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Credit CBS4 There is also a chance that the Denver metro area and eastern Colorado will see a wintry mix moving thru for Saturday afternoon and evening. Credit CBS4 Amounts of snow mixed in will be light with only trace amounts for most. But, there may be some small accumulations at and above 6,000 feet. We are talking a trace to and inch only for places like Evergreen, Conifer, Highlands Ranch, Parker down to Castle Rock. Credit CBS4  
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Just Under 4 Feet For Some Mountain Snow Totals

DENVER(CBS)- Colorado’s mid-week snow storm packed quite a punch across the mountains and the plains. The final numbers in many mountains of of the state managed to pile up from a foot to almost 4 feet of snow! Rabbit Ears pass was the big winner coming in with 44 inches of snow! Credit CBS4 Many ski areas picked up close to or over a foot of snow for you skiers and riders. Credit CBS4 As of Wednesday all basins of Colorado are at or above 100 percent of average with the statewide average at 122 percent. Credit CBS4 It will be interesting to see what the new snowpack numbers will be after Wednesday/Thursday snowfall is added to the mix.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

National Western Stock Show Traditions Will Continue Despite COVID

DENVER (CBS4) – The National Western Stock Show opens this weekend, despite surging COVID Omicron cases in Colorado. Hundreds of thousands of people from across the country are making their way to Denver for rodeos, livestock auctions and trade shows. (credit: CBS) Katelyn Knievel and her family drove 10 hours from Bozeman, Montana with their cattle. “It’s such a great experience. Being able to exhibit your animals here and show everything that you work for every single day,” said Knievel. “It’s a feeling you can’t describe.” Katelyn’s ranch has been in the family for over 100 years. For many, these few weeks in January are...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Snow Leads To Dangerous Driving Conditions In Denver And Across Colorado’s Front Range

(CBS4) – The Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado got walloped with snow on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and it led to icy roads and dangerous driving conditions. (credit: CBS) CDOT urged drivers Thursday morning not to drive to close to snowplows. Snow and slush from the plow could damage your car and block your view. Also, if a driver follows too closely, deicer and sand could end up in your car. A look at I-70 at Steele Street this morning #cotraffic #CBS4Mornings pic.twitter.com/zStFIX8ETX — Makenzie O'Keefe (@makenziepokeefe) January 6, 2022 Drivers are urged to give plows three or four car-lengths of space. Snowplow...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Challenging Wednesday Evening Commute Ahead With Snow And Cold In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm descending on Colorado Wednesday will send a powerful afternoon cold front across the Front Range. Temperatures will drop fast and snow will quickly spread across the entire urban corridor before the evening commute. The Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins areas will climb to about 40 degrees in the early afternoon before dropping about 30 degrees in 6 hours or less as cold air invades. Temperatures will bein the single digits in the Denver metro area by the end of the evening commute. (source: CBS) In terms of snow, the initial snow showers should develop after 1 p.m. and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Giddy Up! Stock Show Returns To Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – After a one-year hiatus, the National Western Stock Show is in full swing. It is Kendrick Schoessow’s first visit ever. He and his mom, Tiffany, traveled to Denver from North Carolina to do business and have some fun. “There’s a lot of stuff to do,” said Tiffany. “The animals, I really, I really like them,” added Kendrick. (credit: CBS) It’s a good thing they came this year, because last year the stock show was canceled because of COVID. Wynne and Ester from Aurora know that all too well. For them, coming is an annual tradition. They’ve been coming since Esther was 2...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Masks Will Be Required In Indoor Areas When National Western Stock Show Opens This Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – The National Western Stock Show opens in Denver this weekend despite surging omicron cases in Colorado. The 16-day show runs from Jan. 8 through Jan. 23. A cowboy hangs on during the bareback riding competition (credit: JASON CONNOLLY/AFP/Getty Images) It annually draws hundreds of thousands of people from across the country for rodeos, livestock auctions and trade shows. Proof of vaccination is not required to get in, but there is a mask mandate for all indoor areas. “About 60% of our show is outdoors. Most of the spaces that are indoors have open, huge barn doors that are constantly moving air through,” Paul Andrews, President and CEO of NWSS, told CBS4 last month. Last year’s stock show had to be canceled due to COVID, and this year organizers canceled the iconic kickoff parade that had been planned for Thursday because of the snowstorm that rolled through the Denver metro area. Smiling big because there is only one day left until #nwss2022! pic.twitter.com/fBxAbC7JAC — National Western (@NationalWestern) January 7, 2022 Doors open at 9 a.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit the National Western Stock Show website.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Traffic Alert: Closures To Be In Place At I-25 & Highway 34 In Loveland On Several Upcoming Nights

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Highway 34 and I-25 in Loveland will shut down at night on several upcoming dates for CDOT crews to widen the highway. The bridge will have an additional lane added in each direction. (credit: CBS) Crews will also reconfigure I-25 on and off-ramps and increase capacity on the interstate by adding an express lane in both directions. Drivers should avoid those roads in the Loveland area from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Jan. 12. The full nighttime closures will continue on Jan. 13, as well as Jan. 17-21. Traffic will be detoured, so big delays should be expected.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Digging Out In Summit County Is A Community Event

FRISCO, Colo (CBS4) – Drivers in the high country finally caught a break in the weather Thursday afternoon, but for those who had to stay the night Wednesday, many ended up digging their cars out to get anywhere Thursday. (credit: CBS) “Today’s storm? We have a waiting list and we’re trying to get to customers as quickly as we can,” said one of the managers at Ski Country Auto Repair and Towing. The tow company had several of their own tow truck stuck but say they weren’t phased by the snow totals which they estimated around two to three feet by...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Spun Out Vehicles Force I-70 Closure Heading East

(CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 between Frisco and Loveland Pass were closed Saturday afternoon. The Colorado Department of Transportation says there are multiple vehicles which spun out on the highway. As of 5:15 p.m., the lanes were reopened. #I70 eastbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Exit 203 – CO 9; East Frisco and Exit 216 – US 6; Loveland Pass. Due to multiple spun out vehicles. https://t.co/ofnlCL1bci — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 8, 2022 The high country saw another weather system move through with the potential to bring 35 mph wind speeds and up to four inches of snow in Summit County. The same system brought light rain and possibly snow in the Denver metro area. Drier and warmer conditions are expected to move in on Monday.
FRISCO, CO
CBS Denver

Heavy Snow Leads To Very Dangerous Conditions In Colorado’s Mountains

(CBS4) – The heavy snowfall Colorado got on Wednesday and Thursday in the mountains has led to a very dangerous situation in the backcountry. An image of snow in Summit County on Thursday morning (credit: CBS) Heavy snow and strong winds will result in natural avalanches. Human triggered snow slides are also likely. It is recommended to avoid travel on and under steep slopes. At this time travel in backcountry terrain is not recommended. Many areas received more than a foot of snow. #CAICSummit CON(3of5) You can trigger an avalanche in wind-drifted snow that can step down to weak layers deep in the snowpack. Avoid drifted snow found below ridgelines, on the sides of gullies, and around rock outcroppings on easterly slopes. https://t.co/9vJme1X5zb pic.twitter.com/BtRHhPR3j6 — CAIC:Statewide Info (@COAvalancheInfo) January 6, 2022
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather: Spin Outs & Crash Cause I-70 Closures

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Wintery weather moved in across Colorado’s high country, and the inevitable happened at around 1:45 p.m. Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 closed between Frisco and Silverthorne due to “multiple spin outs” and at least one crash. Lanes were reopened shortly before 3 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation tells CBS4. However, they say that status could change as snow moves across the region. As of 4:45 p.m., eastbound lanes were closed again and then later reopened at around 8 p.m. Shortly afterward, westbound lanes were closed over Vail Pass. (credit: CBS) CBS4’s Jamie Leary reports roads are in messy shape...
FRISCO, CO
CBS Denver

Hundreds Of Flights At Denver International Airport Impacted By Colorado Snowstorm

(CBS4) – After a snowstorm Wednesday night into Thursday morning, hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed Thursday at Denver International Airport. On Wednesday night as the snow was falling heavily, airport officials tweeted “It’s a snowy night at DEN with teams working hard to keep things moving! Snowflake If you’re flying soon, make sure to check with your flight status with your airline.” It’s a snowy night at DEN with teams working hard to keep things moving! ❄️ If you’re flying soon, make sure to check with your flight status with your airline. pic.twitter.com/njaN6t4qhY — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 6, 2022 As...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Winter Driving Conditions, Crashes Contribute To I-70 Closures In Colorado Mountains

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Winter driving conditions may have contributed to multiple crashes that kept portions of Interstate 70 closed periodically on Thursday night. Multiple crashes were blamed for a closure in the westbound lanes at Georgetown. #I70 westbound: Road closed due to safety concerns at Exit 228 – Georgetown. Due to multiple crashes. https://t.co/eB8YCA5rRq — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 7, 2022 CDOT tweeted that there was no estimated time on reopening. The safety closure remained in place after 10 p.m. Thursday. The agency advised drivers to check COtrip.org before planning travel in the area. (credit: CDOT) I-70 westbound was also closed at Bakerville and Herman Gulch for multiple crashes. #I70 westbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 221 – Bakerville and Exit 218 – Herman Gulch. Due to multiple crashes. https://t.co/x8V61n2DID — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 7, 2022 The winter storm brought feet, not inches to the high country. The final numbers in many mountains of the state managed to pile up from one foot to almost 4 feet of snow and Rabbit Ears pass was the big winner coming in with 44 inches of snow.
GEORGETOWN, CO
CBS Denver

Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot To Remain Open At Denver International Airport

DENVER (CBS4) – The Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot at Denver International Airport will remain open indefinitely. The lot has been open since Thanksgiving but was initially set to close to passengers on Thursday, Jan. 6. (credit: CBS) The lot was closed for much of 2021 due to a shortage of shuttle bus drivers. In order to keep the Pikes Peak Lot open, DIA’s East Economy Lot will be closed through much of the first quarter of this year. DIA hopes to reopen the East Economy Lot in the next several months. “We have worked closely with our partners at ABM to develop solutions...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver, Aurora School Districts Among Those Closed Due To Weather Concerns Thursday

DENVER (CBS4) – After a heavy dose of Colorado snow, school closures and delays poured in overnight in the Denver metro area. Denver Public Schools and Aurora Public Schools were closed Thursday. DPS said it was closed because of weather and staffing issues. Jeffco Public Schools was on a two hour delay and so was Westminster Public Schools and the Boulder Valley School District. Douglas County Schools was on a 90-minute delay. Adams 14 schools were closed because of the snow. Summit School District also confirmed schools were also closed Thursday. Visit our Colorado School Closings list for rolling updates and current closures and delays.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

1 Man Seriously Injured After ‘Stumbling’ Onto Train Tracks In LoDo

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a crash that involved a pedestrian and a train on Friday night. The incident happened in the area of 17th Street and Wynkoop Street in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood. (credit: CBS) One adult was seriously injured in the crash. RTD officials tell CBS4 the man “stumbled” onto the tracks and was hit by a W Line train. They describe the victim as a trespasser. (credit: CBS) ALERT: #DPD is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a train in the area of 17th St and Wynkoop St. One adult male has been transported to a local hospital with serious injury. Alternate routes advised. Updates will be posted on this thread as the come available. pic.twitter.com/5D8NTqy1yb — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 8, 2022 Police urged the public and drivers to avoid the area during the investigation.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Outflow At Lake Powell Reduced As Reservoir’s Water Level Drops Closer To Critical Stage

(CBS4) — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced Friday a planned reduction in the amount of water released from Lake Powell as low amounts of water come into it during the winter months. The lake’s water surface on Wednesday measured just 11 feet above “target elevation,” the stage at which the level of the water is deemed critically low. It is essentially a 35-foot buffer. The reservoir’s minimum power pool elevation is 3,490 feet. At that mark, the low water level risks allowing air into turbines and other power generating equipment inside the Glen Canyon Dam at Powell’s southwestern end. That air...
POLITICS
