From chutney to fine wine, Ghent Grab & Go offers more than the average convenience store

Dilanka "Dee" Perera works behind the counter at Ghent Grab & Go on Thursday. Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot

From outside, the new Ghent Grab & Go in Norfolk looks much like any other convenience store, with signs out front advertising things such as coffee, cigarettes, beer and wine.

But once inside the business on West Olney Road, shoppers find much more than the typical convenience store goods.

Drinks like the mocktail piña colada — without liquor — and four different kinds of smoothies are made to order, as are several types of tea and beverages from the coffee bar, including cappuccino, café mocha, and white chocolate mocha. Dairy-free pineapple soft-serve treats also are available.

Food choices include fresh salads and wraps, foot-long hotdogs with chili and cheese, bagels and cream cheese, and pastries and desserts. Some of the more exotic offerings include chutney, beef curry paste, and spices from the Caribbean and Sri Lanka — the native country of the store’s new owners.

The beer and wine selection also is more extensive than most convenience stores, with wines from 10 different countries at $7 to $75 a bottle.

“We don’t want to be like a typical convenience store,” said Dilanka “Dee” Perera, who co-owns the store with her husband, Sean Vantwest. “We wanted to offer something that was totally unique.”

The couple previously owned and recently sold Creek Food Mart, an international grocery and convenience store on East Little Creek Road in Norfolk. They chose to open a store in Ghent, across from the Chrysler Museum, because they felt the area could use a market like it, with international foods and grocery items that can be hard to find in the area.

Getting a new business ready during a pandemic has been especially challenging, they said, and led to many delays. The biggest issues have been with getting supplies, like cups for the drinks, and getting help with construction and installation of things like a digital menu board. Finding employees also has been difficult. Until they get more staff, they won’t be able to offer some of the made-to-order items they eventually hope to include.

The couple decided to open the store Thursday even though it’s not yet complete, because they didn’t want to wait any longer. If all goes well, they hope to expand to the vacant store next to theirs and offer additional products like meat and produce.

Perera graduated from Old Dominion University with a degree in accounting and had been working for a local firm until recently. Vantwest worked full time at their previous store before selling it and putting all of his time and energy into the new store. Both plan to work there. The couple has a 14-year-old son and a 10-month-old daughter.

“This is a family-owned business and we are going to do our best to give the best customer service,” Perera said. “The community support has been really wonderful so far and we are so thankful for that.”

