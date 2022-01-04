Sideline reporter Ken Rosenthal is let go by MLB Network 'over his criticism of commissioner Rob Manfred's handling of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season'

MLB Network has chosen not to renew the contract of sideline reporter Ken Rosenthal, reportedly, due to lingering bitterness over his criticism of Major League commissioner Rob Manfred's handling of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Rosenthal, 59, confirmed his departure on Twitter, but did not offer any explanations about the decision by the league-owned network.

'Can confirm MLB Network has decided not to bring me back,' Rosenthal tweeted. 'I'm grateful for the more than 12 years I spent there, and my enduring friendships with on-air personalities, producers and staff. I always strove to maintain my journalistic integrity, and my work reflects that.

Rosenthal's statement followed a New York Post report that claimed that he was let go over articles he wrote in his other gig with The Athletic in which he criticized Manfred's handling of pandemic-related issues.

In a 2020 piece, Rosenthal accused Manfred of flip-flopping on issues related to the pandemic and wrote about 'the perception that Manfred is beholden to owners and out of touch with players.'

'[Manfred] and the owners, supposed stewards of the game, are turning the national pastime into a national punch line, effectively threatening to take their ball and go home while the country struggles with medical, economic and societal concerns,' Rosenthal wrote during a labor dispute between owners and players of pandemic-related issues.

One of MLBN's top league insiders, Rosenthal was quietly kept off air for three months in 2020, according to the Post, following his offending columns in The Athletic. There was no announcement of any suspension at the time, and Rosenthal was still paid during his absence before returning in late August.

In addition to his duties on Fox Sports, Rosenthal appeared on MLBN regularly in 2021, and was on the network as recently as late December before his contract expired at the end of the year.

Rosenthal declined to comment to the Post and the commissioner's office did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com's request for comment. The Post also reported that the network recently let go of other on-air talent, such as former Major Leaguer Eric Byrnes.

A network spokesperson did offer a statement to the Post on Rosenthal's departure: 'As MLB Network continues to look at fresh ways to bring baseball to our viewers, there is a natural turnover in our talent roster that takes place each year. Ken played a significant part at MLB Network over the last 13 years.

'From spring training to the winter meetings, we thank him for his work across MLB Network's studio, game and event programming, and wish him the very best going forward.'

MLBN has limited live program these days amid the ongoing labor dispute between players and owners.

Rosenthal's exit follows the network's decision to replace president Rob McGlarry with name Bill Morningstar.

Rosenthal has received plenty of support from fellow journalists. 'Ken is the [goat emoji],' tweeted The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli. 'While many national reporters fear access or backlash, he was all-in on every story [Athletic investigative reporter Katie Strang] and I did [with] him. He cares about the truth & doing things the right way, even if it's uncomfortable. We need more reporters like Ken. We need more people like him, too'

Investigative journalist Katie Strang of The Athletic described Rosenthal as a 'consummate teammate and professional'

'Ken is the [goat emoji],' tweeted The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli. 'While many national reporters fear access or backlash, he was all-in on every story [Athletic investigative reporter Katie Strang] and I did [with] him. He cares about the truth & doing things the right way, even if it's uncomfortable. We need more reporters like Ken. We need more people like him, too.'

Strang, who also worked alongside Rosenthal, added her praise of his work: 'Not sure there's anyone I've leaned on as a mentor, colleague and friend more than @Ken_Rosenthal during my time @TheAthletic. Unmatched work ethic and just so generous with his time and guidance to everyone around him. The consummate teammate and professional.'

Longtime NBA reporter David Aldridge offered some perspective from his time at the NBA Network and NBA.com. As Aldridge explained, his reporting frequently upset commissioner David Stern, a cantankerous executive who retired in 2014 and passed away in 2020.

'I worked for Turner Sports, which operated NBA TV & NBA.com in partnership w/the league, for 14 years,' Aldridge tweeted. 'You know what David Stern did when I wrote or said something he didn't like? He called me up and cussed me out. But he didn't go to my bosses & try to fire me.'