ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

First Woman To Become Commanding Officer Of USS Constitution

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — A woman is set to become the commanding officer of the USS Constitution for the first time. Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell will take over after a change-of-command ceremony set for January 21.

Farrell previously served as the executive officer aboard the USS Vicksburg. She is a native of Kentucky and a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and the University of Arkansas.

“I know the crew is in great hands with Commander Farrell,” said the Constitution’s current and 76th commanding officer, Cmdr. John Benda in a statement. “This historic barrier is long overdue to be broken. I cannot think of a better candidate to serve as USS Constitution’s first female commanding officer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BUZyl_0dcSXJpu00

Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell will become the ship’s 77th commanding officer (Photo Via USS Constitution)

USS Constitution Museum President and CEO Anne Grimes Rand added, “This is an exciting time in Boston with a female mayor and a female captain for Old Ironsides. Women have been represented in Constitution’s crew since I joined the Museum staff in 1986, and the first female officer came aboard in 1996.”

The USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship that is still afloat.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Flying Magazine

USS Abraham Lincoln Deploys With First Female Commander

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, speaks during a press conference before the ship gets underway for a regularly-scheduled deployment. [Courtesy: U.S. Navy]. When the USS Abraham Lincoln pulled out of port in San Diego on Monday morning, the scheduled routine deployment was also...
MILITARY
Navy Times

Richard Marcinko, first commanding officer of SEAL Team Six, dies

Retired Navy SEAL and the first commanding officer of SEAL Team Six, Richard “Dick” Marcinko, has died, according to a post on the Navy Seal Museum’s Facebook page. Marcinko led the SEAL team in what has become known as the Navy’s most successful SEAL operation during the Vietnam War: the May 1967 assault on Ilo Ilo Han. Marcinko and his men killed many Viet Cong and destroyed six of their sampans, according to the Navy SEAL Museum. Marcinko deployed a second time with SEAL Team Two during the Vietnam War. His platoon assisted Army Special Forces during the Tet Offensive.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
State
Arkansas State
USNI News

LCS USS Montgomery CO, XO Relieved from Command

The commander and executive officer of the Littoral Combat Ship USS Montgomery (LCS-8) were relieved on Thursday “due to a loss of confidence in their ability to command,” the Navy announced. Montgomery commander Cmdr. Richard Zamberlan and executive officer Cmdr. Phillip Lundberg were removed from their commands by...
MILITARY
People

27 Air Force Members Discharged for Failing to Get Vaccinated as Navy Commander Is Also Relieved of Duties

More than two dozen active-duty members of the U.S. Air Force have been discharged for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccinations. The Air Force gave its airmen until Nov. 2 to be fully vaccinated or be in violation of a lawful order and subject to discipline after Sec. of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a mandate for the COVID vaccine for all members of the military, including National Guard and Reserves, that was fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Constitution#Uss Constitution Museum#First Woman#Cmdr#The U S Naval Academy#Uss Constitution
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NAVY football player Brian Bourgeois killed in NAVY SEAL training

According to the , former NAVY Football player Brian Bourgeois died on December 4th after sustaining injuries during training in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The details of the accident are currently under investigation and findings will be made available at the appropriate time, according to the report. Bourgeois, 43, received his...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Daily Mail

Rep. Brenda Lawrence becomes the 25TH Democrat to join the exodus from Congress ahead of 2022 midterms: Pelosi's hope of keeping the House dwindles further with Republicans heading for a midterm bloodbath

Yet another House Democrat announced Tuesday she will not seek reelection in the 2022 midterm elections – making 25 total House Democrats leaving the House at the end of their term. Representative Brenda Lawrence, 67, tweeted: 'After reflecting on my journey & having conversations with my family, I'm announcing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
tennesseestar.com

Georgia’s Two U.S. Senators Killed Amendment That Would Have Stopped Boston Marathon Bomber from Obtaining COVID-19 Relief Money

Federal officials gave convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev a COVID-19 relief payment of $1,400 last year, according to newly filed court documents, but he would not have obtained that money without help from Georgia’s two U.S. senators. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) helped defeat...
GEORGIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

After 19-month search, researcher may have located lost plane of missing WWII airman

Seventy-seven years ago, on Dec. 17, 1944, U.S. Army Air Force 2nd Lt. Elwood “Woody” Lawson of Escondido flew his P-47 Thunderbolt out of Pisa, Italy, on an early-morning bombing run with three of his squadron mates from the 350th Fighter Group. Twenty-five minutes later, the 22-year-old airman disappeared from the sky without a trace and was eventually declared killed in action over the Ligurian Sea.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MSNBC

A notorious judge undermines the Navy's vaccine requirement

Depending on where servicemembers may be deployed, American troops were already required to receive up to 17 different vaccinations, but after the FDA approved Covid-19 vaccines, the list climbed to 18. This was in keeping with American traditions, as well as common sense: The United States needs to be able...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Boston

Letter Written By World War II Soldier Arrives In Woburn 76 Years Later

WOBURN (CBS) – For six years now, Angelina Gonsalves of Woburn has been missing her late husband Johnny. “I loved him dearly and he was quite a guy. I still feel his presence, I really do,” Gonsalves told WBZ-TV. Her soulmate of 61 years, he was the father to her five sons. “It was just a funny feeling, he was around us at Christmas time. One of his favorite times of the year,” she said, smiling. So, imagine the family’s joy, to open this – a hello from heaven, in the form of a long-lost letter. “This was written December 6th, 1945… It says ‘Dear...
WOBURN, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy