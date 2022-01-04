US Navy Drops Incredible 2021 Highlight Reel: VIDEO

Prior to ringing in the new year, the US Navy took to its Twitter account to share an incredible highlight reel of 2021 events.

“Happy New Year’s Eve! Check out the final 20 photos from our countdown!” the US Navy declared in the social media post. The military branch notably had 100 photos from throughout the year.

The US Navy Office of Information revealed more details about the yearly review. “The U.S. Navy entered 2021 with a lot on its plate. Forward presence, the Navy’s primary stock in trade for nearly two and a half centuries, remained in high demand. As they have for more than a century, military photographs and today’s Mass Communication Specialists were there to document the work of American Sailors as they carried out their missions around the world. Above, on, and below the sea.”

The US Navy Office explains that the yearly review illustrates the “integrity, accountability, initiative, and toughness” of the Navy’s force. The branch dedicates the yearly review to all who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the country in 2021.

Some of the photos revealed various remarkable moments throughout 2021. It included the eruption of Mount Etna, which occurred near the US Navy Air Station in Sigonella, Italy. Another image shows the Blue Angels’ F/A-18 Super Hornet flight formation with F-16s from the US Air Force’s Thunderbirds.

US Navy’s USS Milwaukee Returns to Sea Following Health Issues

Weeks after being placed in port as a result of some crew members testing positive for COVID-19, the US Navy’s USS Milwaukee has officially returned to see.

The US Navy reported on Monday (January 3rd) that the USS Milwaukee departed from the port with all of its crew members. This includes the “Sea Knights” of the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22 Detachment 5. The Commanding Officer of the USS Milwaukee, Brian Forster, stated, “It is great to be heading back out to sea. The crew worked together as a team to ensure we are ready to conduct the mission.”

The US Navy commander declared his crew is feeling great, healthy, and excited for the next portion of their deployment. While all Sailors were vaccinated, a portion of the crew tested positive for the virus in mid-December. All affected Sailors exhibited either mild or no symptoms.

The Sailors also had the opportunity to receive the booster shot while at the port. Although it is not mandatory, the booster is recommended to Navy personnel. “The ship’s crew will continue to follow aggressive cleaning protocols, wear masks, and social distance while at sea to ensure they remain mission ready.”

The US Navy went on to add that the USS Milwaukee will support the Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission. Which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.