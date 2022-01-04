ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

David Lee Roth Cancels All Vegas ‘Retirement’ Shows Over COVID-19 Surge

By Madison Miller
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HA46V_0dcSX3nX00

As the country deals with yet another surge in COVID-19 cases, the entertainment world is adapting or canceling events in order to keep people safe.

That includes David Lee Roth. He is the energetic rocker known for being the lead singer of the hard rock band, Van Halen. He toured with the group from 1974 to 1985, in 1996, as well as from 2006 to 2020. However, following the death of Eddie Van Halen, the group disbanded.

David Lee Roth Cancels All Las Vegas Shows

David Lee Roth had announced that he would be doing a retirement tour. That plan has now faced several difficulties, which has led Roth to cancel the remainder of his Las Vegas shows. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Roth has cited the surge in COVID-19 cases as the cause for canceling the rest of these performances on his tour.

He was supposed to have shows at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. He also had more days in January and February. As of now, it’s unclear if these shows will ever be rescheduled or postponed.

This isn’t his first time adapting his tour. He had to postpone two shows on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day to February 11 and February 12. He cited this cancellation as being “due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows.”

Roth previously announced that his Las Vegas shows would be his final shows ever. Now, the future for the rocker seems a bit unclear.

David Lee Roth first announced that he was retiring back in October. He cited health reasons as his reason for retiring. “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring. This is the first, and only, official announcement. My doctors, my handlers, compelled me to really address that every time I go onstage, I endanger (my) future,” Roth said.

The rocker also shared that he was incredibly impacted by the death of his fellow bandmate Eddie Van Halen. He also noted that he thought he would be the first member of Van Halen to pass away instead of Eddie.

Other Music Shows Canceled

As it turns out, David Lee Roth is far from the only person to cancel shows due to COVID-19.

The Flaming Lips, a psychedelic rocker group, postponed shows on New Year’s Eve in Tennessee to February instead. The group also cited a surge of COVID-19 cases as the reasoning. The pandemic also swept through the theater world, canceling shows like “Hamilton,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” and “Moulin Rouge.”

Ferndale’s Magic Bag also canceled and we will likely see even more bands continue to cancel in 2022.

