Public Health

Starbucks announces employee COVID vaccination requirements

By Tim Griffin
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
Starbucks has announced that it will now require all of its employees to be fully vaccinated.

This Monday announcement comes as the company prepares to comply with the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test COVID requirements for private businesses.

Starbucks employees have until Jan. 10 to disclose their vaccination status and until Feb. 9 to become fully vaccinated.

If they are not, they will have to present a negative COVID-19 test no more than seven days before their next shift and once a week going forward.

Related
pymnts

Starbucks Issues New Employee Vax Mandate as Restaurants Take on Omicron

With COVID-19 cases breaking records each day, the restaurant industry is entering 2022 in a very different place than operators would have guessed just a month earlier. These surges come alongside already scheduled federal changes mandating new controls for vaccinations and testing. Starbucks told employees Monday (Jan. 3) that it would require all its United States employees to be fully vaccinated or to get tested each week, Reuters reported. A letter from the chain’s Chief Operating Officer John Culver informed workers that they will need to let the company know their vaccination status by Jan. 10.
RESTAURANTS
Footwear News

Macy’s Will Require All Store and Office Employees to Submit Vaccination Status by Next Week

Macy’s is the latest retailer to double down on vaccination disclosures among its staff. The retailer is requiring all store and office-based employees to submit proof of their vaccination status in an online platform by Jan. 16, a company spokesperson confirmed to FN. Employees will not be required to share their booster status. “The health and safety of our colleagues and customers remain top of mind for us,” the spokesperson said. “We are monitoring the situation closely and will continue to comply with federal and local guidelines.” The New York Times first reported on the mandate, which was announced via a memo to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Food Drink
popville.com

Vaccine Requirements will be required starting January 15 at Restaurants, Bars, Indoor entertainment and exercise establishments per the Mayor

“Beginning Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 6AM certain establishments will be required to verify that patrons ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The timeline for vaccine requirements is as follows:”. Proof of vaccination will be required at:. Acceptable types of proof of...
WASHINGTON, DC
kiss951.com

This Grocery Store Will Now Charge Unvaccinated Workers

If you have been to the grocery store lately, you know how wild the prices have been. It is worrisome to many, even the employees that work there. Now, some employees of the Kroger grocery store have additional things to worry about. According to CNBC, Kroger is taking away paid leave for unvaccinated employees who get Covid-19. They will also be requiring some of them to pay a monthly health insurance surcharge starting next year. In hope that more of the grocery stores workers will get vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, Kroger will charge $50 per month to employees that haven’t gotten shots.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

