People will do a lot of things for money, but getting a COVID vaccine seems to be one of the rare exceptions. According to a research letter just published in JAMA internal medicine, states that ran vaccine lotteries to boost uptake of the COVID-19 shots didn't fare any better than states that offered no such incentives. Research published last summer by two authors of the first paper showed that states with COVID vaccine lotteries actually had slightly lower vaccination rates than states that offered no incentives.

LOTTERY ・ 9 HOURS AGO