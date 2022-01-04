ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F-35 Fighter Enters 2022 With Strongest Momentum In Program’s History

By Loren Thompson
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There aren’t many companies in the aerospace industry that will look back fondly on 2021, but F-35 airframe integrator Lockheed. Martin has good reason to be satisfied. Last year was the best year in the F-35’s two-decade history, and as a result Lockheed’s biggest program enters the new year with seemingly...

www.forbes.com

aerotechnews.com

Global presence expands for F-35 Lightning II

The F-35 Lightning II, and prime contractor Lockheed Martin, completed another successful year as the program continued to expand its global footprint and enhance operational capabilities. In 2021, two new countries — Switzerland and Finland — selected the F-35 for their new fighter jet programs. Additionally, Denmark received...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Pakistan national carrier inches closer to full international flights

Pakistan's national carrier now meets global safety standards, the country's aviation minister said Thursday, but the airline still needs authorities in Europe and the United States to lift a ban before it can resume flights to major Western destinations. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was decertified by the world's civil aviation authority in 2020 after one of its Airbus A-320s crashed while landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, killing all but two of the 99 passengers and crew. Flight 8303 damaged its engines when the pilots attempted to land without the undercarriage lowered, and crashed into a crowded neighbourhood while circling for a second attempt. The accident was attributed to pilot error as a result of the crew being out of action for months, having been grounded by the coronavirus epidemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hngn.com

F-22 Raptors Could Be Eliminated By Chinese Hypersonic Infrared Missile Capable of Destroying the Stealth Fighter in Seconds

F-22 Raptors are considered to be the best plane, but its days are numbered as a new hypersonic infrared missile will keep it at bay. Stealth is good, but as long as it gets close to its target but it's become moot with a projectile that could kill it in seconds after launch. It forms another layer of the missile shield that the PLA is developing and proving a hard nut to crack even in theory.
MILITARY
Aviation Week

Norway Now Reliant On F-35 For Air Defense, Sells F-16s to Romania

Norway has become the first country to rely wholly on the Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter for its combat aircraft fleet after formally retiring its F-16s from use. Norway’s F-35s have now taken on the mantle of NATO’s Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) duties from the F-16, operating from newly...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ktwb.com

Lockheed Martin beats its F-35 delivery goal for 2021

(Reuters) – Lockheed Martin delivered a total of 142 F-35 fighter jets to the United States and its allies, three more than originally planned, the world’s largest defense contractor said on Monday. The company was expected to deliver between 133 and 139 jets in 2021. Last year, two...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
albuquerqueexpress.com

UAE nixes deal with US to buy F-35 fighter planes

Washington [US], December 30 (ANI): The US faced a major blow as UAE suspended talks to buy the 50 Lockheed F-35 US fighter jets worth USD 23 billion. This is a major setback for the US both economically and diplomatically. China seems to be an emerging winner in the ongoing tussle between US-UAE.
BUSINESS
UPI News

Pentagon awards contract for F-35 variant for unnamed ally

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Pentagon has awarded Lockheed Martin a $49 million contract to design and develop a new F-35 stealth jet variant for an unnamed ally. "Lockheed Martin Corp, Fort Worth, Texas is awarded a $49,059,494 cost-plus-incentive-fee-contract that provides engineering and other related activities in support of the design and development of a Joint Strike Fighter aircraft variant tailored for an unspecified Foreign Military Sales customer," the Department of Defense announced Monday.
FORT WORTH, TX
Aviation Week

Netherlands Declares F-35 Operational

The Netherlands has become the latest country to declare its F-35 fleet operational. With initial operating capability (IOC) announced Dec. 27, the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) says it is now able to deploy four F-35s, personnel and equipment anywhere in the world for a “short period of time...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russian fighter jet Su-30 escorts US spy plane over Black Sea: Defense Ministry

Moscow [Russia], December 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian fighter Su-30 escorted US reconnaissance aircraft P-8A over the Black Sea on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defence Control Centre (NDCC) told reporters. According to the centre, Russian radars detected a target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the...
MILITARY
Popular Mechanics

Watch How the U.S. Navy Hunts Down Russia and China's Formidable Enemy Subs

Navies around the world use sonobuoys to detect submarines, allowing sub hunters to quickly form their own underwater detection grids. With the rise of the Chinese Navy, and Russia's investment in a fleet of imposing new submarines, the U.S. Navy wants to find and target those threatening subs. Last month,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war, says UK defence chief

The head of the UK’s armed forces has warned that Russian submarine activity is threatening underwater cables that are crucial to communication systems around the world.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said undersea cables that transmit internet data are “the world’s real information system”, and added that any attempt to damage them could be considered an “act of war”.Speaking to The Times in his first interview since assuming the role, Sir Tony – a former head of the Royal Navy – said there had been a “phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity” over the past 20 years.Russia has grown the...
MILITARY
AFP

US ready to talk missiles, military exercises with Russia: W.House official

The United States is ready to discuss with Russia the two countries' missile systems and military exercises, in talks that could begin as early as Sunday in Geneva, a senior White House official said Saturday. US and Russian diplomats are meeting in Switzerland to try to defuse tensions as Washington and Europe accuse Moscow of preparing a new invasion of its neighbor Ukraine. "There are some areas... where we think it might be possible to make progress," provided any promises are "reciprocal," the official said, giving some details on a conference call. "Russia has said it feels threatened by the prospect of offensive missile systems being placed in Ukraine... The United States has no intention of doing that. So this is one area where we may be able to reach an understanding if Russia is willing to make a reciprocal commitment," said the official, who requested anonymity.
MILITARY
The Independent

North Korea blames ‘hostile forces’ and Covid for skipping Beijing Olympics

North Korea has announced it will not attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, a largely symbolic gesture as the hermit kingdom is officially barred from the Games.North Korea blamed “hostile forces’ moves and the worldwide pandemic” for not taking part in the Olympics games, the country’s official Korean Central News Agency said, without clarifying the remarks.China is its closest ally. Pyongyang conveyed the remarks through a hand-delivered message given by its envoy to Beijing and wished for the country to have a successful event, which begin on 4 February.North Korea also took the opportunity to hit out at the US for...
SPORTS
