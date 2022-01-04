ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shake Milton had tough time moving after back contusion in Sixer win

By Ky Carlin
 4 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently dealing with a lot in terms of missing guys due to the health and safety protocols that when a guy sufferers an actual injury, it compounds things.

Late in their 133-113 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday, Shake Milton went down after taking a hard fall. He was on the ground for a little while clutching at his lower back and he was unable to return to the game.

Afterward, Milton was diagnosed with a lower back contusion that forced him out and it bothered him so much after the game that it was tough to shake the hand of acting head coach Dan Burke in the win.

“He said he’s good, but he could barely turn around to shake my hand,” said Burke. “He’s in the locker room with everybody so that’s good. He wasn’t with the doctor.”

In terms of if Milton will have to miss some time, Burke was not sure.

“I don’t know,” he finished.

The Sixers will take on the Orlando Magic on the road on Wednesday so they will need to make sure the young guard is all healthy and can give it a go. If not, they will have to turn to Furkan Korkmaz to play some more point guard which is something he enjoys doing for Philadelphia.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

