Why Ted Cruz's talk about impeaching President Biden matters

By Steve Benen
MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Republican U.S. senator to broach the subject of impeaching President Joe Biden was Iowa's Joni Ernst, who raised the prospect two years ago — long before the Delaware Democrat had secured his party's nomination. The GOP senator said at the time that the impeachment door "has been opened" and...

Comments / 45

Fled California
4d ago

Hey Steve looked at what the American people think of Biden? With only 39% of the American people approving of how Biden is doing his job that means 71% don’t like what he is doing. Do you think that might drive the rhetoric?

Reply(8)
11
Diana Altorfer
4d ago

And what have YOU done for US citizens lately?? Pointed fingers but done nothing positive. You must be a Trumphead!

Reply(4)
12
Nostromo
4d ago

how Ted Cruz talks without batteries Or a string is beyond a lot of us....

Reply(1)
13
