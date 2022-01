The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced its lineup of exhibitions for the first half of 2022 along with highlights of the in-person programs that have resumed. “We are thrilled to announce the latest on The Met’s robust exhibition offerings, as we continue to welcome more visitors to the Museum, particularly with the easing of restrictions on international travel,” said Max Hollein, Marina Kellen French Director of The Metropolitan Museum of Art. “The Met has an exceptionally ambitious slate of exhibitions, programs, and activities planned for the coming months that ensures a unique and memorable experience for both our local and global audiences.”

