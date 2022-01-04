ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Humane Sees ‘Significant Increase in Donations’ Since Betty White’s Death

By Maggie Schneider
 2 days ago
American Humane, a non-profit dear to Betty White’s heart, is receiving overwhelming support following the actress’ death.

Betty White was most passionate about two things: making people laugh and helping animals. The late actress devoted her time offscreen to giving back to various non-profit organizations. American Humane is an animal welfare program that White worked with for 70 years.

Now, the organization is receiving overwhelming support from Betty White fans and animal lovers alike. American Humane tells “ABC World News Tonight With David Muir” that their donations have increased tremendously since the star’s passing last Friday.

“Since [Betty White’s] passing, internet traffic has more than doubled, and we have seen a significant increase in donations,” the non-profit says. “We are so grateful for Betty’s longtime support and she will be dearly missed.”

American Humane was founded in 1877, becoming the country’s first national humane organization. With these donations, the program rescues thousands of animals who are lost, hurt, and abandoned. They also train service dogs for veterans, care for farm animals, and ensure the humane treatment of animals in zoos, aquariums, and Hollywood. Betty White was one of their National Ambassadors. In the video above, the actress shared her commitment to the cause.

For more information on American Humane, visit their website.

Betty’s Love For Animals

Betty White’s love for animals began during her childhood. She credited her parents for her connection to wildlife.

“My mother and dad were big animal lovers, too. I just don’t know how I would have lived without animals around me,” she said.

In a 2009 interview with TV Guide, White chose to call herself an animal advocate, rather than an animal activist. She also shared that animal work gave her more joy than acting.

“I’m not into animal rights. I’m only into animal welfare and health,” she said. “I don’t get into the political side or the demonstrative side. I’m just totally devoted to health and welfare.”

When the outlet asked White how people can become more animal-conscious, the advice she offered up was simple: “Take responsibility and breathe kindness.”

Remembering Betty White’s Work

Various animal welfare organizations are mourning the loss of the “Golden Girl.” One of which is the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association (GLAZA). Tom Jacobson, president of GLAZA, remembers her work on the Board of Trustees.

“Her work with the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association spans more than five decades, and we are grateful for her enduring friendship, lifelong advocacy for animals, and tireless dedication to supporting our mission.”

Denise M. Verret, CEO of the Los Angeles Zoo, also thanks White for all of her contributions.

“Her loss leaves a great hole in our hearts. The L.A. Zoo cannot thank Betty enough for her decades of support, and we share in this grief with all of you. There truly will never be another person like her.”

