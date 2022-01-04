ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Alienware’s New Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Peripherals Get ‘Legend 2.0’ Design

By Isaac Rouse
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alongside several other announcements at CES 2022, Alienware debuted its upcoming Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming AW920H Headset and AW720M Mouse. The peripherals focus utilizes Alienware’s Tri-Mode connectivity options and fast-charging technology. Alienware specifically emphasizes the AW920H’s Dolby Atmos Virtual Surround Sound feature, as well as the AW920H’s performance accuracy and long battery...

www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

Christmas is coming and Best Buy has just launched a fantastic flash sale on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals or the latest QLED TV deals (seriously, QLED), Best Buy has some of the best highlights right now if you’re looking for a new TV that will cost you less than usual. These are just some of the 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment but we thought we’d pick out the cream of the crop to make it easier for you to decide. Buy any of them now and you’ll even get them in time for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alienware#Design#Peripherals#Headsets#Gaming#Ces 2022#Active Noise Cancelling#Usb C Wireless Dongle#Rf
CNET

4 true wireless earbuds under $40 worth buying

We have a list of the best cheap true-wireless earbuds. But what if you want to pay as little as possible? Say, under $40 or even less? Yes, there are an increasing number of cheap true wireless earbuds out there, but only a few that stand out for being a cut above and surprisingly decent for the price. As I like to say, you shouldn't expect the world at this low price, but you can throw any of these wireless earbuds in a gym bag (when gyms open again) and not feel heartbroken if you happen to lose them.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Lenovo's Yoga Laptops Get a 12th Gen Intel 'Vibe Check'

Lenovo's premium 2-in-1s, the Yoga series, are seeing an upgrade to Intel's latest processors as the company continues, 10 years after the original IdeaPad Yoga, to refine its design. A new series of laptops, to be released in the second quarter of 2022, will utilize Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake-H45 chips. And one cheaper option will use current Ryzen processors from AMD.
YOGA
The Independent

Amazon January sales 2022: The best deals on AirPods, Nintendo Switch, Garmin watches and more

We made it. It’s 2022, and we’ve all Auld Lang Syned our way into the new year. But no sooner have the Boxing Day sales finished that our thoughts have turned to the January sales.Once considered the shopping event of the year, these events have been overshadowed somewhat by Black Friday in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of stellar deals and discounts worth snapping up, because there most definitely are. Plus, with more online sales to take advantage of, there’s no need to wake up early to snap up those January bargains.Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
ANC
Country
Germany
Country
China
Digital Trends

Start the new year with a new 65-inch 4K TV under $500

Some of the better Best Buy TV deals for today are for a pair of 4K 65-inch TV screens from LG and Vizio. From LG, you have the UP7000, priced at $500, down from $620, and features the more significant savings of the two at $120. Then you have the Vizio Class V-Series TV, also at $500, down from $600 for a savings of $100.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Game-Storing Computer Peripherals

Unveiled in time for CES 2022, the XPG VAULT is a wired USB-C concept that's designed to quite literally put a "gaming library, in the palm of your hand." The USB-C mouse currently takes the form of a prototype that can integrate up to 1TB of Solid State memory running at 985MB/s and a Gaming Launcher software. With this computer peripheral, gamers benefit from being able to take their gaming library on the go in a simple way that works with the XPG Prime Software Ecosystem.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Alienware's Concept Nyx Is a Gaming Server for Your Home

There has been lots of talk about the future of gaming being in the cloud, streaming from a service like Microsoft's xCloud streaming, Google Stadia or Nvidia's GeForce Now with servers around the world. But ahead of CES 2022, Alienware has a slightly different plan: streaming up to four games at once from a powerful computer in your home.
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

Dell announces Alienware m17 R5, a 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop with Smart Fan control technology

At CES 2022, Dell announced the new Alienware m17 R5, a 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop. This is the first laptop that will come with AMD SmartAccess Graphics in addition to SmartAccess Memory and SmartShift MAX. Also, Dell included a patent-pending Smart Fan control technology in this laptop. With this technology, each individual fan can independently spin-up, slow-down or remain steady based on various sensors in the system.
COMPUTERS
New York Post

CES conference debuts new gadgets to smaller crowds amid COVID spike

A wireless vest that connects people to the metaverse, an augmented reality chair that allows people to shop for makeup and eyeliner, and a human-like AI-powered robot will be among the top gadgets unveiled at this week’s CES Conference in Las Vegas. More than 2,200 exhibitions will be shown...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tom's Hardware

Cherry MX Board 3.0 S Keyboard Review: Bling and Ping

The Cherry MX Board 3.0 S does what it’s supposed to do: lets you type on a mechanical keyboard without bothering the person sitting next to you. It even adds customizable RGB and a nice aluminum case for flair. Unfortunately, a mediocre typing experience and an annoying amount of ping leave us feeling lukewarm.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Sony announces PlayStation VR2 alongside its first game at CES

Sony has announced the name of its upcoming new virtual reality headset: the PlayStation VR2.The new VR headset will work with the PS5, and Sony has been gradually revealing details of its design. Over the last year, it has shown off its controllers, as well as details of its specs, though it is yet to The perhaps obvious name was announced during Sony’s presentation at CES, the gadget show happening in Las Vegas. The lack of surprise was likened to the much-heralded announcement of the PS5’s logo, at the start of 2020, which ended up looking like the PS3 and...
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Roccat Torch Review: Lighting the Way

ROCCAT Torch - Microphone -... Low Stock. ROCCAT Torch USB Microphone,... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The Roccat Torch puts all of its controls at your fingertips with its mixer-style audio base, and with its intelligent and functional use of RGB lighting, it also ensures that your settings are always discernible at a glance. There is also no need to install Roccat’s unfortunately unfinished NEON software to get the full experience. It’s a shame that this software is incomplete, but it’s great to use the mic right out of the box, and the features that work do so very well.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Best Boxing Day laptop deals and sales: Cheap MacBook, Alienware, Chromebooks and more

Did you get some cash in your Christmas cards? Put it to good use on one of these: the best Boxing Day laptop deals worth your hard-earned money. The best post-Christmas Day sales on laptops cover systems of all budgets, from the cream of the crop in MacBooks and RTX 3080 gaming laptops to the bargain basement Chromebooks, versatile 2-in-1 machines and more.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Samsung Unveils 4K 240 Hz Mini LED Gaming Monitor

Samsung has announced a new 4K 240Hz gaming monitor ahead of CES 2022. The monitor is the Odyssey Neo G8 and is the world's first 4K (3,840 x 2,160) Mini LED display to run at a 240 Hz refresh rate — a combination that should scare off even the best graphics cards.
RETAIL
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

992
Followers
7K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy