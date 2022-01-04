ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lone Hunter Survives 5-Day Blizzard in Makeshift Shelter

By Michael Freeman
 2 days ago
While in the wilderness, blizzards are one of the scariest things a person can encounter. Recently, a lone hunter miraculously beat the odds for five days, surviving a blizzard in his makeshift shelter.

Outdoor Life reports hunter Ernie Kiinaalik Eetak survived the Canadian tundra for an incredible five days. Eetak attributes his traditional clothing for his survival through the harsh winter conditions. Though he escaped with his life, after being transported to a Winnipeg hospital, doctors amputated both of his frostbitten hands.

Eetak only planned to be gone for a day and left his native village, Arviat, on December 3. While following a caribou herd, his snowmobile broke down 48 kilometers from his village. Despite it being dark outside, he decided to walk toward home but eventually stopped to rest. After a wolverine passed him by, he realized a blizzard was incoming and went back to his snowmobile and tried building an igloo. This didn’t work after he lost his mittens to the wind and so he improvised, laying his snowmobile on its side and building a shelter with it and a tarp.

At this point, the only thing protecting Eetak from the -22°F weather was his Inuit clothes. These included caribou hides and bearded seal skins made into outerwear and a pair of sunglasses fashioned from caribou antlers. He spent an additional four days braving the elements, telling reporters he “died for five days and came back to life.” Luckily, on December 8, the weather cleared and after walking toward home for an hour, a rescue crew saved him.

Doctors saved Eetak’s right eye, which ice damaged, but had to remove both his frostbitten hands. Eetak is ready to go back though, telling reporters when he gets his new arms, he’s back into the tundra.

Louisiana Hunters Scores Buck From His Own Back Porch

In other recent hunting news, late last year, a Louisiana hunter bagged a huge buck from his own back porch.

25-year-old Ross Wigginton decided to hunt on his own property after discovering hunting leases were a bit too expensive. This turned out to be a great idea, as he lives along the Mississippi River where whitetail deer are plentiful. Waking up one morning in mid-November, Wigginton went and sat on his back porch waiting for deer. To his surprise, a buck showed up.

“At first, a doe stepped out and I could make her out even though it wasn’t daylight yet,” Ross told the Louisiana Sportsman. “I watched her eat and then she walked off. I didn’t shoot because it was not legal shooting time yet.” Good thing he did because a buck showed up shortly after, so he lined up the shot and took it down.

Weighing 270 pounds and sporting 17 points, I’d say Wigginton did well for not even having to venture from his own porch.

