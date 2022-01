The Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is in as full swing as covid will allow, and it's already looking like a bumper showcase of groundbreaking tech. One early contender for Best in Show is the latest offering from Beijing-based robotic vacuum cleaner manufacturer, Roborock. Unveiled on this very day in time for CES (star date 4 Jan, 2022), the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra promises to be a completely new kind of hybrid robot vacuum cleaner that not only vacuums and mops, but heads back to its charging station where it’s fully maintained in readiness for its next outing. And by ‘fully’ we mean completely, entirely, wholly, totally, thoroughly and in every respect.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO